(This Just In)
January’s Best New Beauty Products Will Reset Your Routine For The New Year
A fresh start.
The old adage “out with the old and in with the new” is applicable to the bad habits you want to leave in 2024, but the concept is also extremely relevant to your beauty routine. Perhaps you’ve been hanging on to a dry, clumpy mascara you’ve had since 2023 or diluting your shampoo with a bit of water to truly get every last bit out of the bottle. Or maybe, you want to overhaul your skin care lineup to effectively address your major concerns, like acne, for one. Whatever your aesthetic goals are for the new year, January 2025’s best new beauty products will help transform your entire routine.
For those looking to streamline what’s in their medicine cabinet, you’re in luck — multitasking products are having a moment this month. There are bands like INNBeauty Project’s who combined formulas with its soothing, color-correcting Calm The Red Down Dual Chamber Serum, and REFY, with its Sculpting Moisturizer, a hydrating gel-cream with a built-in sculpting face tool application. If you’re in search of fresh makeup shades because your current ones are starting to feel a little tired, brands have you in mind, too. MERIT has dropped a handful of new Flush Balm cream blush hues, while Hourglass’ beloved universal Red 0 is now available in its full-coverage lip gloss.
Below, TZR has compiled a list of the most exciting skin care, makeup, and hair care products landing on virtual and physical shelves this month.