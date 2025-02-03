Over two years ago, celebrity makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench launched her own brand of beauty products that set themselves apart from everything else in the industry thanks to innovative formulas and ultra creative packaging that’s as subversive as you might expect — if you’re familiar with the often unconventional aesthetic she’s given to famous faces including Björk, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid. The first drop included plumping glosses and glowy face serums complete with pierced bottles and tubes, and now Ffrench is revamping her line with a brand new Core Collection that’s just as innovative and clever.

This time around, ISAMAYA’s direction is a bit more pared down compared to the previous limited-edition collections that are being phased out for this permanent product lineup. The look of the Core Collection is sleek and medical, like an illuminator dressed up in a syringe-like tube, or a color-correcting serum that’s the same size and shape as a Botox bottle. The nod to in-office dermatological treatments isn’t just a cool aesthetic, it was specifically chosen to reflect the fact that these contouring sticks, metallic lip balms, blush/highlighter compacts, and more are all packed with skin-boosting ingredients. So they don’t just give the you a lifted, sculpted, and more radiant appearance when you’re wearing it, but also long after it’s been washed it off.

Courtesy of ISAMAYA

For example, the glass-skin-in-a-bottle balm, Face Glaze, hydrates and plumps the skin with brown algae extract and phyto collagen. And then there’s the 5 Point Lift, which not only reflects light through pearlescent particles for a lifted look when strategically placed (think under the eye and at the corners of your mouth), but also boasts caffeine and marine extract to de-puff and brighten. Even the collection’s mascara and lip liners are made with nourishing ingredients that benefit your beauty over time.

Before the Feb. 4 launch, Ffrench’s fans can shop the collection at isamaya.com early by entering their email. And beginning Feb. 10, the Core Collection will be shoppable on Sephora’s site as well. Prices for the products range from $28 (for a long-lasting lip liner) to $44 (for a color-correcting serum). Not sure where to start? Here are a few of TZR’s favorites to get you that fresh-from-the-derm look — no needles needed.

Shop Must-Have ISAMAYA Makeup Products