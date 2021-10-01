8 Enviable Nail Designs On Instagram To Jump Start Your Spooky Season

Instagram can often feel like the Wild Wild West, and you never know what you’re about to come across — good or bad. But despite its inherent chaos, the photo-sharing app is truly excellent at one thing: scoring endless fashion and beauty inspiration, from outfits to recreate and lip colors to try, all the way to the discovery of cool new brands and visionary influencers. Chief among these gems are Instagram nail design ideas — endless pages of pretty patterns, fresh color combinations, and seasonally spot-on decorations. The arrival of fall brings with it a new (and massive) wave of autumnal nail art inspo, too, all practically begging to be saved and shown to your nail tech at your next manicure appointment.

To help wade through it all, TZR is rounding up some of the hottest new nail art for the season to get the creative manicure juices flowing. In the past month alone, Instagram’s been replete with soothing earth tones, chic crocodile patterns, Halloween-ready spooky nails, and even a set adorned with recreations of actual auras. But no matter what style you go for, you’ll invariably stand out with any of these enviable manicures. Scroll on for the Instagram nail art inspiration motherlode.

This Two-Tone Split

Slot any two colors on either side of this two-toned split and you instantly get the freshest take on French tips — regardless of if the colors are complementary, clashing, or from the same palette. As a bonus, a split manicure is pretty easy to recreate at home with the help of some strategically placed masking tape.

For When Your Head’s In The Clouds

Attention, all daydreamers: this dreamy mani featuring fluffy white clouds and a creamy pink base is so inviting.

Spooky Ombré

October 1, means it’s time to start celebrating Halloween (yes really). And what better way to get the spooky vibes started than with a dark mani. This two toned green and black ombre design is equal parts mysterious and sultry — plus there’s a subtle Shego vibe, which goes perfectly with the season.

Updated American Mani

If you thought you loved the French manicure, you’ll be obsessed with it’s slightly more versatile American counterpart. Celebs and nail enthusiasts alike have been loving this nail trend and putting their own spin on the design. This two-tiered take on the look is perfect for elongating the fingers, plus this rich brown shade couldn’t be more perfect for fall.

Croc-Effect

Crocodile, and snake printed textures aren’t just for bags, shoes and other leather goods. Incorporate this print into a manicure and you’ve got an intricate, eye catching design that will have everyone asking who your nail tech is.

Chrome Tips

If you haven’t heard, chrome tips are the new nail trend that’s about to take off. Dua Lipa just sported the design last month, and her manicurist Michelle Humphrey, revealed that the hot design is actually easier to achieve than you’d think, and confirmed that “Chrome nails have been a huge hit recently and they're going to be in demand over the incoming fall season.”

Dark And Abstract

Continuing the dark and eerie vibe of the month, a hand painted abstract mani may just be the route if you want something a big more classy and intricate.

Quirky Halloween Mani

Before the month is over you have to do at least one true Halloween themed manicure. If you’re not into the dark spooky vibes, try a fun whimsical mani is October’s signature shade, pumpkin orange and a quirky design — think, cute ghost outline, funny eyes, or jack-o-lantern.

Check back for more October nail design ideas throughout the month.