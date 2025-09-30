Feel that chill in the air? That means it’s time to get serious with hydrating skin care — and we’re not just talking about your face. Proper moisturization is the key to keeping your body soft and smooth from head to toe. But if you’re not into the sometimes heavy, sticky feeling of lotions or creams, there’s a lighter alternative for you: Body serums.

“After summer, the skin may appear more radiant from a tan, but it is often dehydrated and dry from repeated exposure to UV rays, salt water, and chlorine,” says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, MD, director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in Elmsford, NY. “Fall is an ideal time to replenish and restore the skin barrier with hydrating, reparative serums that help counteract seasonal dryness. Body serums are typically lighter, less sticky, and less heavy than traditional moisturizers and offer multitasking benefits such as combining hydration along with antioxidants, firming actives, and rejuvenating ingredients.”

Think of body serums as face-grade skin care for all over. “Body serums bridge the gap between moisturizing and hydrating while also delivering facial-grade actives to the body,” Kobets says. “So not only is skin relieved of dryness, but it also receives the benefits of healthier, more radiant results.”

The best time to apply a body serum is immediately after showering or bathing, while skin is still slightly damp, to maximize absorption, advises Kobets. “In the morning, many people prefer serums because they are lightweight and won’t feel sticky or transfer onto clothes,” she says.

A major perk of body serums is they often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients than standard moisturizers. To make the most of your pick, shop for one according to your skin type. “For dry skin, look for hydrating actives such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, and lightweight oils,” Kobets says. “For dullness or uneven tone, choose serums with vitamin C derivatives or retinoids to brighten skin and stimulate collagen. For texture, gentle exfoliants like polyhydroxy acids can help smooth dry, rough patches while supporting collagen renewal.” However, Kobets cautions that for dry or sensitive skin, some of these actives can be irritating, so gradual introduction is key.

Consider adding these body serums to your routine:

Josie Maran Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Body Renewal Serum $45 See On Josie Maran Get a major dose of hydration while smoothing the appearance of wrinkles and crepiness. Pineapple enzymes and lactic acid work to gently exfoliate and smooth bump skin, while argan oil and argan milk nourish and moisturize.

Nécessaire The Body Serum $48 See On Nécessaire A cult favorite worthy of its following, this body serum is safe for the most sensitive skin, proven by its National Eczema Association seal. Formulated with 0.5% hyaluronic acid with multiple molecular weights for deep hydration and healthy skin, it also has glycerin to lock in moisture and niacinamide to even tone.

Chanel No. 1 de Chanel Red Camellia Revitalizing Body Serum-In-Mist $100 See On Chanel When slathering a serum all over your body feels like too much work, reach for this milky mist formula that you can spritz right on. Hero ingredient red camellia extract has anti-aging and antioxidant properties, leaving skin soothed, toned, and nourished.

Burt's Bees Boosted Body Moisturizing Melt $13 See On Burt's Bees True to its name, this cream-to-oil lightweight formula melts right into skin. Whether you apply it to wet or dry skin, it locks in moisture. Ceramides strengthen the skin barrier, jojoba oil nourishes, and peptides boost the skin’s structure.

Mutha Body Contour Serum $95 See On Mutha Quite the smooth operator, this body serum tackles uneven skin texture and cellulite while sculpting and hydrating skin. Featuring the brand’s M-Tight technology, it increases microcirculation by 350% to boost skin repair and tighten and tone. The formula is spiked with an AHA blend of lactic, citric, and tartaric acids to gently exfoliate; niacinamide to brighten; and caffeine extract to improve elasticity.

Tata Harper Resurfacing Body Serum $148 See On Tata Harper Dry, ashy skin happens to the best of us, but this smoothing and brightening serum is made to prevent exactly that. Formulated with 25 face-grade botanical ingredients, it transforms textured, rough skin with vitamin C, plant-sourced vitamin A, orange peptides, AHA superfruits, and hyaluronic acid.

SickScience DropOff Body Sculpting Serum $52 See on SickScience Exosomes are getting plenty of buzz in the beauty world and this gel-serum is packed with them to smooth and firm skin at a molecular level. It’s clinically proven to minimize the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks, as well as strengthen the skin barrier. Skin is left feeling smoother and hydrated.

Maelys B-GLOWY Brightening Body Serum $59 See On Maelys Brighten up with this serum that’s clinically proven to minimize the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, leaving skin even and glowing, courtesy of niacinamide and acetyl tetrapeptide-2. It also has meadowfoam oil to nourish and peptides for moisture.