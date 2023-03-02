(Nails)
Run, don’t walk.
Hourglass nails, as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, have taken over Instagram and it’s not hard to see why. With sultry curves — originally inspired by Muglar’s illusion designs — the look balances art with minimalism. Ahead, TZR gathered eight of the best hourglass nail looks to test drive the trend.
Some nail art trends don’t always translate well to shorter lengths, but this hourglass mani is an exception. With the accentuating aspect of the design on the outside of the nail and the focus on the nude inside, the hourglass pattern works well on any nail length.