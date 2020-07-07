While a birthday technically lasts a measly 24 hours, skincare brand Herbivore Botanicals didn't limit its ninth anniversary celebrations to a single, couple, or few days. Instead, the party is lasting almost an entire week with Herbivore Botanicals' Birthday Sale, which features all its best-sellers at 30 percent off (and yes, that includes the CBD-infused Emerald line).

Running from July 7 through July 13, the sale is a sitewide affair (barring lifestyle items and sets). So, start things off in a true birthday fashion and honor the brand's humble 2011 Etsy beginnings by picking up Herbivore Botanicals' first product: a bar of soap. Snag the original Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Bar Soap for $8.40 — which is still a best-seller today — or opt for one of the other three iterations that have followed (Pink Clay, Blue Clay, and Emerald). And if you're already stocked up on soap, the brand has expanded its range quite a bit in the past nine years: The lineup now includes facial oils, body scrubs, tools, and even two CBD products as part of its Emerald collection.

It doesn't seem like the brand is slowing down anytime soon, either. With any purchase during the sale, you can expect a deluxe free sample of Herbivore Botanicals' soon-to-be-released facial cleanser that doesn't officially drop until July 14. To get in on the savings (and new goodies), simply enter the code "HAPPY9" at checkout. Below, seven must-haves from the brand to kick off the celebration before heading over to the full site.

