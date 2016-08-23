The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments
Split ends arguably rank number one when it comes to irritating hair issues. While the ultimate way to remove dead ends is by getting a regular trim, fortunately there are products you can use at home in-between appointments. The best split ends repair treatments act as a bandage until its time for your stylist to step in.
"The unfortunate truth is you can’t completely repair a split end," Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley, tells TZR. "The only cure is to cut them off." But for an at-home fix, products come to the rescue. "You can mask split ends with leave-in conditioners or smoothing balms to temporarily glue them together."
Penny James, a trichologist at Salon IAT in New York City, notes that a split end forms when the hair shaft becomes fractured. "The cuticle layers have been broken off and the hair shaft splits in two, or can become frayed." What causes a split end? "Over exposure to harsh sunlight will weaken the hair shaft and fracture leaving the hair shaft often split," James explains. The hair expert also says over use of hot tools as well as aggressively using combs and brushes can also make split ends occur.
To prevent split ends from forming, use a heat protectant prior to using a hot tool. "Heat protectants are a godsend to prevent split ends," Mark DeBolt, co-founder and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York City tells TZR. "They work by creating a barrier between the heat and the hair’s fiber." DeBolt says to begin your search by looking for products that contain humectants or natural oils. "Humectants add moisture and make hair less prone to splitting while natural oils protect and seal the hair’s cuticle while using heat." To repair split ends at home, below find the best products on the market that'll do the trick.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: Shampoo
Eric Williams, an editorial hairstylist, uses Oribe's Gold lust Repair and Restore Shampoo & Conditioner to repair and restore damaged hair and to aid in prevention of split ends.
Williams also suggesting trying out Nexxus's Promend Shampoo & Conditioner duo, for Hair Prone to Split Ends for those experiencing dead ends.
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: Conditioner
As Williams suggests, try Oribe's Gold Lust Repair And Restore Conditioner after shampooing. The product aids in reducing split ends while also preventing future damage.
After using Nexxus' Promend Shampoo, for Hair Prone to Split Ends, apply the conditioner. Hero ingredients include flax seed oil and concentrated elastin protein.
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: For Colored-Treated Hair
Laura Polko, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen, says NatureLab Tokyo's Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment is great to help repair split ends. The product is also good for those with color-treated hair.
For gals with color-treated hair, consider Phyto's Phytoelixir Subtle Oil Intense Nutrition. Formulated with egg yolk, camellia and karanja oils, the product assists in protecting hair fibers.
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: Serums
"Rita Hazan's Triple Threat Split End Remedy helps to seal split ends, strengthen strands to prevent future breakage, while shielding hair from UV rays, hot tool damage, and protects color from fading," Myrna Palacios, a hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City, tells TZR.
DeBolt loves Shu Uemura's Ultimate Reset line. "This treatment is designed for extreme repair, and leaves the hair shiny and pliable with mended ends," he says. Consider its Ultimate Reset Duo Hair Serum, formulated with japanese sourced rice extract.
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: Leave-In Treatments
Polko says to try using Sun Bum's Revitalizing 3 In 1 Leave In Treatment on split ends. Additionally, it helps control frizz and will leave your hair feeling silky.
Made with with nangai oil, Williams notes that Aveda's Damage Remedy Split End Repair is great to repair and prevent split ends.
"Philip Kingsely’s Split End Remedy temporarily seals split ends 98.6 percent of split ends from the first use and lasts up to three wash cycles," Kingsley says. "It works by protecting existing disulfide bonds and reconnecting broken ones within the hair fibre caused by excessive chemical and mechanical processes, strengthening and protecting the hair from the inside out, and preventing new splits from forming."
The Best Split Ends Repair Treatments: Overnight Oil
Before bed, apply a few drops of Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Hair Oil to damp or dry hair. According to its product description, its clinically proven to repair 88 percent of damage after just two uses.
