Everything You Need To Give Yourself The Perfect Blowout At Home

While trips to the blow-dry bar are certainly worth it for special occasions, it’s just not realistic to regularly spend that much time and money on your strands. But if you can’t seem to pull off an at-home blowout yourself, you’re not alone. However, you can be your own hairstylist with a few expert tips. Below, find the right tools and products you need to achieve a bountiful, voluminous blowout right in the comfort of your own home.

At-Home Blowout: Wash & Condition

"Since we're indoors a lot now and your hair isn't fighting elements outside like humidity, moisture, and rain, it's not as dirty," Marc Mena, celebrity hairstylist who works with Ashley Benson and Mindy Kaling, tells The Zoe Report. "With doing a weekly wash, your own natural oils will be replenished and give your hair a lot more nutrients." If your hair is curly or thick, look for a duo that's aimed to moisturize your hair. Alternatively, if you have thin, fine locks, look for a shampoo and conditioner that adds body. But Mena advises not to put conditioner on your roots as it cause your hair to be more oily.

After your wash, skip the blowdryer... for now. "You want to make sure to towel dry your hair before applying product," Jesus Guerrero, celebrity hairstylist who works with Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, recommends.

At-Home Blowout: Prime

"A priming mist is going to make distribution of the product easier, Jillian Halouska, celebrity hairstylist who works with Glenn Close and Lili Reinhart, tells TZR. "It’s also a second layer of helpers. Think of product as sort of an army going into the blowout battle."

Guerrero is a fan of OGX's Protecting + Silky Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray. "This product literally does what it says and quickens the hairs drying process while styling. Just make sure to apply first, then brush it through the hair to evenly distribute the product," he says.

At-Home Blowout: Hold Your Roots

Coat your hair with a straightening cream to provide the right amount of holding power as your hair dries. "Usually, a straightening cream is going to have some silicone in it," Halouska explains. "This helps coat the cuticle in a softening little cloud with a bit of heaviness to pull the weight of the hair down, making your process easier to tackle."

At-Home Blowout: Protect

"Heat protectant products work by giving hair a protective base before styling," Guerrero explains. "It's important to use protectant products in order to maintain the strength and integrity of your hair. When used, they will prevent burning or damaging of the hair and always provides a beautiful finish."

At-Home Blowout: Separate Sections

"Start by sectioning your hair in four quadrants," Halouska notes. "Down the middle first — unless you prefer a specific side — and right behind the ears. This not only keeps the hair from drying, it also keeps you organized."

At-Home Blowout: Choose The Right Brush

Your hair length determines the size you need. Choose a thermal round brush that glides through strands easily without causing breakage. Short-haired girls should stick to 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch diameter, and those with longer hair should opt for 1 to 1 1/2 inches.

Guerrero says he likes to use natural boar bristle brushes. "For shorter hair, I typically use a small to medium boar bristle brush because it has great hair grip providing smoother hair with added volume. Longer hair can easily become overwhelming, so large boar bristle brushes help to tame thicker amounts of hair and style through the entire length of hair."

At-Home Blowout: Turn Up The Heat

A blow-dryer with several temperature levels and a high air speed ensures a comfortable and quick blowout session. Women with shorter strands should work from front to back, while ladies with longer hair should do the opposite. If you're a beginner, use a medium temperature on your blowdryer," Mena suggests. "If you're used to it and capable of it, use a high heat. But if you use high heat, make sure you have movement on the blow dryer and don't keep it in one position for too long."

At-Home Blowout: Fight Frizz

To fight frizz, Halouska says to look for products with oils, silicones, and a bit of heaviness. "I like to layer a few products depending on the original texture and how straight I want the blowout to end up," she explains. "I usually use a nice oil at the ends of the hair to add shine and smoothness."

At-Home Blowout: Seal

For those who seek extra hold, an anti-humidity spray seals in your hard work and helps hair stay smooth despite changing temperatures. "Look for anything that has anti-frizz on it, or anything that will add moisture to your hair," Mena explains. "There are so many products out there. You have to play around and see what works for your hair type."