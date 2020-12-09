Glow Recipe's built a skincare empire on the benefits of fruits, but the most notable ingredient in the newest addition to its signature watermelon family isn't the watermelon — it's niacinamide. This ingredient might sound familiar if you've read anything about skincare in 2020. It's everywhere (and unlike some skincare trends, it's everywhere for good reason), including Glow Recipe's new Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

The product's star workhorse delivers multiple benefits that can help just about every skin type. "Niacinamide is the ultimate chameleon of skincare," notes dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, explaining that "it is a form of vitamin B3 that, at the same time, calms inflammation, evens skin tone, and promotes healthy collagen production. It is extremely mild and can be used across all skin types, even those with ultra sensitive skin."

Like the other products in the watermelon collection, this one smells just like a watermelon Jolly Rancher, though the fragrance dissipates quickly. Quick refresher on watermelon itself: the hydrating superfruit contains high levels of skin-nourishing vitamins A and C, which help to hydrate and soothe the skin. In this particular formula, it's joined by plumping hyaluronic acid, moringa seed oil, a lightweight, noncomedogenic oil, and false daisy, an antioxidant-rich plant native to Korea.

Also differentiating this product from the existing members of the watermelon family is the fact that it's the brand's first foray into the increasingly popular world of makeup-skincare hybrids. Though this product could easily take the place of a serum in a beauty routine, it can also be used to prime, or even provide a sheer, subtle highlight. There's no mica, glitter, or pearl, so the highlight is more of a super-hydrated, healthy glow.

In fact, the product made its red carpet debut on Lizzo's luminescent face at the 2020 Billboard Awards. Makeup artist Alex Mayo teased the product when he posted her look on Instagram (see post above), saying, "And for that extra glow my secret weapon of the evening is a product coming later in the year that adds the perfect 'dew' to the finished look."

The brand notes in a press release that the Dew Drops can also be mixed with foundation for a "boost of hydration and glow," used on top of makeup, tapped on to the high points of the face, layered over your regular highlighter, or even used as an eye gloss of sorts (it's been ophthalmologist-tested to be safe for the delicate eye area). Shop the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.