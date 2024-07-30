In TZR’s Face Time, celebrities and tastemakers share the nitty-gritty details of their beauty and wellness routines — from holy-grail products to non-negotiable treatments.

It’s been a big year for Georgia May Jagger, and it’s only halfway through. The model and entrepreneur announced her pregnancy with her first child in June and, in July, she welcomed her other baby, skin care brand May Botanicals. Born from her own experience with a sensitive, eczema-ridden complexion, the new line boasts more natural, organic ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin.

“[It focuses on] really nourishing, hydrating things,” says Jagger on a recent Zoom call. “Calendula, shea butter, prebiotics. The moisturizer, especially, I feel like is really redness neutralizing and calming. I didn't want it to be too overly thick, so the skin could still breathe. With each individual product I thought about what ingredients to use, and how long they would work. I also wanted them to work for all skin types as well, but I needed to ensure that the line ticked that sensitive skin box and was dermatologically tested.”

The entrepreneur, who also co-owns hair care brand Bleach London, enlisted friends and family as her initial “guinea pigs” for her latest venture. From day one, her famous mom, Jerry Hall, has been an advocate for the products, which makes for a full-circle moment for Jagger, as her mother has been her original source of skin care and beauty inspiration. The 32-year-old London native explains Hall imparted the “less is more” philosophy on her from an early age. “It would probably surprise people to know that she's not really someone that goes for a lot of expensive treatments and she's very DIY in terms of her skin care,” says Jagger. “She wasn't having tons of weekly treatments. She was learning how to give herself a facial at home before a modeling job — so that was a big part of her ethos. Growing up, she also used that olive oil on her hair. She'd always used stuff from around the house.”

Ahead, Jagger reveals the ins and outs of her beauty and wellness routines, and the products she swears by on the daily.

Her Morning & Evening Skin Care Routines

“I'm pretty simple. I use our Clean Slate Cleanser every morning and evening. It's a creamy cleanser and it naturally [froths], but it's very hydrating. It has a small amount of salicylic acid in it, so it exfoliates your skin a little bit, just gets rid of any dry skin without being overly abrasive. Really foamy cleansers sometimes leave my skin very tight, so I wanted something [that fell somewhere] in between. So I start with that. Then I do the Prebiotic Moisturizer, which has the prebiotic inulin in it. I use that every day. I'm pretty simple right now because it's hot here [in LA] and because I’m pregnant. Then I just do SPF. We have the Super Balm, which is a multipurpose balm you can use anywhere on the face and body. So I'll put that on my lips, and then I might put that over my makeup as well for a bit of a shine.

At night, I will do the same thing [as my day routine], but I might add an oil if I'm feeling dry. We have an oil that's yet to come out, it's coming out for Christmas, but I've been using it for a long time. If I'm feeling very dry, I'll use the kelp sheet mask once to twice a week. And then if I'm having a breakout, we have the Save Face Spot Solution, which I made as an overnight breakout solution that you can put on that draws out any impurities. It's got salicylic acid, witch hazel, tea tree, and green clay. I really wanted to make a chic spot cream.”

Her Complete Hair Routine

“I have naturally curly hair, and it was damaged a lot through modeling and dyeing it over the years. Bleach London is my hair company, so I've been using our Reincarnation Mask. I'll do that once or twice a week and leave it on for as long as possible. And then I use our [Reincarnation Scalp Treatment] serum every day and then just use that entire Reincarnation range, which is new. It helps with the proteins in your hair.

I’ve getting more into regular haircuts, which my business partner, Alex Brownsell, who started Bleach, got me into. Before that I was very afraid of having haircuts. And I think it's definitely helped my overall hair health as well as styling, because my texture is naturally curly. Now, I just leave it wet. [Brownsell] taught me how to style it, so I just section it when it's wet and twist it so it makes it look like you had a blow dry. And I just leave it like that to dry with the serum on. I think just having a hairstyle that works for you [is great in that] you don't have to blow dry every day.”

Her Makeup Must-Haves

“In the day I'm very simple — foundation, mascara, a statement lip. But, at night I like to experiment with makeup for sure. At the moment, I'm getting into giving myself, not a real smoky eye, but I'll do a brown shadow. I'll do smudgy eyeliner, top and bottom. I've been getting way more into wearing bottom eyeliner. I feel like getting back into very '90s eyeliner — it’s helping me feel a bit more myself. I'm very into a brownie pink, nude lip. I'm always just trying out new lip colors. I keep trying to do dark lipstick and every time I do it for an event and there's a photo of me, I'm like, ‘It looks horrible and I just need to avoid that.’ I look seriously washed out. I've tried it literally three times and I'm just like, ‘I need to learn my lesson and stop.’ It's definitely more of the red [shades] for me.

For lipstick brands, I have to say I'm always shopping around a bit. I've been using the Clinique Black Honey lipstick a lot. I really like RMS for blush. And I also like the Milk blushes, the little sticks. I like when my makeup's quite small because I can fit a lot of it in my bag. And then I've been using the Victoria Beckham highlighter. I've also been using their lip liners, which are really nice. I always go back to those NARS lip pencils. I like the really orangey red one because I think they're just easier to use for me, for that matte red lip. That's the one that I've been using since I was a teenager. For foundation, I like to use the Chantecaille one. I like Clé de Peau’s concealer for days I'm really tired or for spots, if you really need to cover things. As for mascara, I've been using the Hourglass one lately because it's just a bit more natural.”

Her Skin Treatment & Wellness Essentials

“I helped design [a skin care treatment] with Skin Worship [in LA], because I wanted it to be meant for sensitive skin. You can customize it as well, if you wanted to do more exfoliation, you can. But basically they do an amazing double cleanse and then they do a lymphatic drainage massage. They did a treatment on me the other day where they put the gloves on and did the buccal fat massage, which was really weird, but I really enjoyed it. I also love oxygen facials — anything that's just for hydrating and smoothing skin, I'm really into.

For body, I've been getting pregnancy massages. It's the only time that I get to lie on my front. They've got a special pillow that you lie on when you're pregnant. I'm absolutely loving it. I also love Pilates. I’m more into it pregnant because I [started having] back problems and I just felt like I had to do it. It feels a bit ridiculous, the Pilates that I do pregnant. But I’ve just been trying to keep that up as much as possible. I love hiking, walking my dogs. It's definitely getting hotter here, so it's harder, but I try and do as much walking as possible. I do a couple hours a day normally.”