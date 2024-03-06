For years now, makeup artist Fara Homidi’s approach to complexion makeup has been something of a Fashion Week legend. Backstage at Victoria Beckham, Coperni, Chloé, and Hermès, and on the cover of every notable magazine, her wildly adaptable style can yield anything from a face full of glitter to skin so immaculate, it’s nearly otherworldly. Now, after four full years of careful development, the Fara Homidi Essential Face Compact makes her enviable “runway skin” accessible to anyone with the right lighting and a few minutes to spare.

As Homidi herself tells TZR, the sleek, scarlet-packaged set was actually inspired by summertime skin — that is, “your skin after a day in the salt and sun, where there is just the right amount of warmth and tightness, but the humidity of summer air gives you a perfect touch of dewiness,” she explains. You can likely easily imagine the look and feeling, the healthy flush after a day well spent outside. She’s been developing and perfecting that specific effect her entire career, she explains, and the new compact — and the blend-friendly Buffer Brush designed to pair with it — makes it easier than ever. “It was essential to me that this product could recreate that balanced matte-to-dewy ratio that happens naturally in the summer, so you can have your best skin every day.”

Courtesy of Fara Homidi by Holly Gibson

Essentially, you can think of the compact as a three-in-one that covers foundation, concealer, and a subtle highlighting glow all at once. Along with a conveniently-placed mirror, the actual product is split into two pieces: the velvety, skin-matching Smooth Veil Soft Matte cream, and the softly shimmering Shine Baume for a radiant, lit-from-within finish. Homidi explains that the Smooth Veil is ideal for areas where you’d want a bit of complexion-evening coverage, while the luminous Shine Baume is great for a natural-looking sheen. “I can create so many looks with this one product, so it’s become a part of my daily routine no matter what look I want to create,” she says, emphasizing that her goal was to develop a truly customizable product. “The two textures can be used layered together or separately depending on your desired dewy-to-matte ratio.”

(+) Zoë Ghertner (+) Zoë Ghertner (+) Zoë Ghertner INFO 1/3

Available in 15 flexible shades — they can stretch to suit an even wider range of tones as you blend with the Buffer Brush — the compact’s formulas are both highly buildable and melt into the face for a second-skin finish. And though it’s Homidi’s first complexion product, it joins a roster of best-selling makeup from her growing line. As one of the most influential names in runway, editorial, and celebrity beauty, her perspective on product creation is a refreshing one.

The Fara Homidi Essential Face Compact and Buffer Brush, sold separately, are now available at select retailers.