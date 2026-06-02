In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, deputy beauty editor Erin Lukas is testing the buzzy Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer.

My top travel stressor isn’t powering through jet lag or a cancelled flight. It’s the dated, barely-functional hair dryer that’s waiting for me in my hotel bathroom. Yes, this probably sounds like a trivial problem compared to being stranded in an airport overnight, but those who travel for work can relate. When you’re on a three-plus day trip you’re likely going to have to wash your hair, and you want your DIY blowout to look good when you’re taking business meetings and sharing meals with coworkers.

This is a struggle I find myself dealing with all too often. I’m a Dyson blow dryer loyalist, and sure, I can pack my Supersonic, but it’s heavy, a little clunky for a carry-on, and it’s not made with universal voltage. Thankfully, the Dyson Supersonic Travel solves all of these issues. The mini version of the beloved original dryer launched last month ahead of the summer travel season, and just in time for a week-long, international work trip to Seoul.

I may have checked a bag this time, but I expect this dryer to tag along on all future trips, regardless of my luggage situation. Ahead, I share how the Dyson Supersonic Travel compares to the original.

Fast Facts

Price: $300

Size: 0.7 lb

Best For: Styling hair while traveling

Tech Highlights: 32% lighter, 25% smaller, universal voltage

What We Like: Lightweight and compact, delivers same results as the original

What We Don’t Like: Only has two speed settings, only comes with one attachment

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Tech

Like the original Supersonic, the travel-size version has built-in heat control that measures temperature 100 times per second to prevent damage and maintain shine. It has three heat settings: High 167°F, medium 212°F, and cool, and two speed options: gentle and fast drying. The Supersonic Travel is also 32% lighter and 25% smaller so it doesn’t take up too much space in carry-on luggage, and it has universal voltage so it can be used anywhere in the world. While this dryer only comes with the Smoothing Nozzle, it is compatible with all of the full-size Supersonic attachments.

My Experience & Results

The Supersonic is the only hair dryer I’ve used since it first launched 10 years ago. I’m loyal to it because it works faster than other dryers on my thick hair and results in less frizz. The travel-size version produces the same results I get with the original, but there are a few key differences in user experience. First, this one feels so much lighter in your hand and its smaller size is easier to maneuver when tag-teaming your hair with a round brush. Second, there are only two speed settings, so the lowest one feels more powerful than that of the original Supersonic. (My hair got tangled from getting more blown around than usual.) Lastly, the Nural, Dyson’s latest full-size model automatically pauses if you put it down without turning it off. The Supersonic Travel does not, which is worth noting so the makeup scattered on your bathroom counter doesn’t get blown away.

Erin Lukas

With that, despite the speed settings being a little different on the Supersonic Travel, my hair looked so much better than it usually does after washing while traveling. Typically, hotel dryers make my strands extra frizzy and brittle, and their wind tunnel-like speed options make my bangs a puffy mess. Luckily, I didn’t struggle with any of these issues this trip. I also need to call out that the dryer didn’t feel like it was overheating when used on a voltage different from the U.S.

Is Dyson’s Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer Worth It?

I try to avoid washing my hair while traveling purely because I dread using the old, dated dryers in most hotel bathrooms. The Supersonic Travel solves this travel struggle, and I’ll happily bring it with me on future trips because it doesn’t take up a ton of space — even in a carry-on bag. It’s also worth considering if you’ve always been curious about the Dyson Supersonic, but unsure about the price. At $200 less than the original, you can test it out before making the full investment. And finally, if drying your hair feels like a weighted workout, the lightweight Supersonic Travel will be a welcome change of pace.