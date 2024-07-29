Despite its role in virtually every recommended skin care routine, vitamin C serums might still be one of the most misunderstood product types out there. Most don’t doubt its potency — stronger, stabilized formulations are critical for overall tone-evening effects — but it can be tricky to master. As such, it’s often neglected, skipped over for potentially less-potent alternatives. But with the launch of their new C-Luma Hydrabright Serum, Drunk Elephant is flipping the script on vitamin C, including an innovative blend of the active into one very easy-to-use product. Ideal for those just wading into the active’s world and those with more sensitive skin types alike, its introduction couldn’t be more timely — with fall right around the corner, it’s an ideal period to start working on any dark marks, spots, or unevenness left behind by the sun.

C-Luma is essentially made up of three chief components. There’s the 10% vitamin C inclusion, of course, but it’s tempered by hydrating agents like sodium hyaluronate, squalane, and marula oil. Then there’s the trio of antioxidant-laden brightening ingredients included. Together, these pieces get to work on hyperpigmentation while soothing the complexion and mainlining line-smoothing hydration right into skin.

Courtesy Of Drunk Elephant

For a vitamin C serum to be truly effective, its percentage needs to ring in between 8 and 20%, with most of those you see on the market hovering around 15. By introducing a lower concentration that still falls into that studied efficacy range, Drunk Elephant’s newest serum is a better bet for those with sensitive or reactive skin — if fact, it’s safe to use twice a day. In clinical studies conducted by the brand, the serum immediately increased noticeable hydration levels in all participants, and 93% reported brighter skin overall in 12 weeks. Brand founder Tiffany Masterson described the formula as “the perfect choice for the vitamin C beginner, or those who are a little C-shy, with a nourishing, hydration-boosting formula that helps reduce blemishes, too!”

Build out your existing routine or just consider swapping in a new MVP to round out the summer season — either way, brighter days are ahead.