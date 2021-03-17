Dove & Brother Vellies Collaborated On The Ultimate Beauty Retreat

Aurora James, founder of cult-favorite fashion brand Brother Vellies, and more recently the 15 Percent Pledge, makes everything she puts her stamp on, just a little bit more chic. The latest example? Brother Vellies’ new collaboration with Dove, dubbed Beauty Retreat, is meant to aid in the process of making hair care self care — a luxurious process to take time to enjoy.

The newly launched collection, available March 17, includes three sets, each of which features different Dove hair products paired with a Brother Vellies silk accessory (a mint green scrunchie, a copper headscarf, and a cream colored pillowcase). More specifically, the accessories are paired with items from Dove’s new Hair Therapy collection, a new installment of shampoos, conditioners, and leave-on treatments.

James spoke to Allure about the collaboration — and her long-held love of the iconic beauty brand: “I've been a huge lover of Dove since I was younger,” she explains. “I used the classic bar, so many of us did. I remember in my teens struggling a little bit with how I look. I think a lot of people did as well. Dove was one of the first places that I ever really saw embrace women of all shapes, sizes, and colors in their marketing materials [...] I think that they are a lifeline to a lot of women.”

Courtesy of Dove

As for how the collaboration came about, James told the publication, “Dove reached out and said they were releasing this hair therapy collection. They sent it to me, and it was really wonderful. Since the pandemic has started, I have been paying extra attention to my skin and hair because I know how much stress can affect them. We decided to make a few things that complemented the product assortment and would also be really great for women.”

Discover each of the three sets below.

