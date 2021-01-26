Pulling a reversed card from a tarot deck isn't necessarily bad luck. Rather, you simply now have a new interpretation to divine, in lieu of the typical upright definition. A card that once meant failure could now point to success; a hint towards a catastrophic breakup might now nod at marriage. This playful reversal — this to that, a flexible fortune — is at the heart of Dior Spring 2021 Haute Couture, and the makeup that catches the cascading, golden light. In the press release for the collection, the house includes a quote from Italian writer Italo Calvino's The Castle of Crossed Destinies: "The world has to be read upside-down."

Apocalyptic-sounding to some, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and Dior makeup creative and image director Peter Philips instead anchored this exploratory haute couture in soft, dream-like beauty, whether it was the impressively natural-looking foundation, a sheeny lip, or lashes without a single mascara clump in sight. Of course, you can thank Dior's own products for this no-makeup makeup. "Soft luminous skin and a touch of gold on the eyes, using Dior Forever foundation and the Dior 5C eyeshadow pallet JUNGLE," Philips shared on his Instagram page. "Our new Rouge Dior Satin finish lip balm will guarantee long lasting hydration and a luminous touch."

Courtesy of Dior

Illumination being a focal point for the Dior beauty look. Three unique skin care products acted as a base for the makeup before it was even applied, according to Dior makeup's Instagram account: Capture Totale Super Potent Serum ($85), Capture Totale Firming and Wrinkle-Correcting Crème ($110), and the Dior Forever Skin Veil primer ($42). This attention to detail helped to create the lightweight-looking complexion, a combination of Dior Forever foundation ($52), Skin Correct concealer ($36), and Cushion Powder (currently out of stock).

Beyond the brows — a mix of $29 Diorshow Brow Styler and $27 Pump 'N' Brow mascara — all that remains are eyes and lips. As mentioned by Philips, the Rouge Dior Satin Balm in 000 Diornatural truly is "a luminous touch"; the $38 balm offers moisture that's long-lasting enough for a runway show and then some. The $62 gold-toned 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in 579 Jungle shares the same color palette as the ethereal clothing: warm and toasted, like an old painting with a splash of ink.

Courtesy of Dior

Better yet is the fact that this isn't a makeup look that necessitates evening gowns or velvet suits — though feel free to take yours out of the closet. A natural-looking face, simple and clean, acted as the balancing point to the haute couture, inarguably the highest form of glam that fashion has in its deck of cards. How's that for a reversal?

Shop some of the beauty products used in the Dior Spring 2021 Haute Couture collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.