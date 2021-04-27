Degree Is Launching Inclusive Deodorant For People With Disabilities

Deodorant is about to become much easier to apply. On April 26, the Unilever deodorant and antiperspirant brand Degree announced its upcoming Degree Inclusive deodorant — a roll-on deodorant specifically made for those with upper limb disabilities, limited arm mobility, or visual impairments. The product is currently in its beta development stage; Degree has partnered with The Chicago Lighthouse, Open Style Lab, and Muscular Dystrophy Association to work with 200 people with disabilities to test out the deodorant and its many features.

According to a press release, Degree Inclusive will feature a hooked opening, magnetic closures, a grip at the bottom, and a wider roll-on surface area, resulting in less passes necessary. Additionally, the deodorant will include a braille label and instructions.

It’s a necessary move for the industry; recent CDC data reports that one in four U.S. adults have a disability. “More than 60 million people in the U.S. live with a disability, yet products and experiences are still not designed with this community in mind. With Degree Inclusive, we hope to inspire bold action across the industry to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal playing field,” Kathryn Swallow, Global Degree Brand Vice President, noted in the press email.

Courtesy of Degree

To help make Degree Inclusive an accessible product, Degree partnered with those living with disabilities, occupational therapists, engineers, and the marketing agency Wunderman Thompson. “Breaking stereotypes unleashes creativity and drives growth,” added Aline Santos Farhat, EVP of Global Marketing and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Unilever. “Degree Inclusive challenges what a deodorant product should be.”

As far as the formula goes, well, you already know it's going to be spot on. After all, Degree does tout itself as the brand behind the world's number-one antiperspirant.