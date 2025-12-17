(This Just In)
The Best New Beauty Products To Gift Yourself
You deserve a treat.
The fact that another year is coming to a close really sets in when Spotify Wrapped drops. While you might be sprinting to hit work deadlines, finish up shopping for gifts, and squeeze in a few festive gatherings before taking time off for the holidays, don’t get too wrapped up in the pressures of the season to treat yourself. And what better way to help you relax during the lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve than with one of December 2025’s best new beauty products?
While these launches offer a much-needed moment of self-care, they also address common winter concerns you might currently be experiencing. For those whose complexions are getting dull and lackluster, there’s the plumping Tatcha Longevity Memory Cream and the moisturizing First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads. If you’re dealing with brittle strands, add nourishing and strengthening formulas to your routine, such as L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair 10-In-1 Hair Oil and Pantene’s Abundant and Strong Shampoo. And if your makeup isn’t sitting right due to dry, flaky skin, try products infused with skin-care ingredients, like Maybelline’s Cloudtopia Blush & Cheek Mousse and Tilt’s The Easy Way Lipstick.
Keep scrolling for a complete rundown of the best new products hitting virtual and physical shelves throughout the month.
December 2025 Skin Care Launches
Best New Plumping Moisturizer
Inspired by Okinawa's nuchi-gusui diet of ancestral herbs and plants, Tatcha’s gel-cream restores elasticity and brightens skin for a plump, youthful look.
Best New Repairing Cream
Getting a laser or microneedling treatment ahead of the new year? This soothing cream is perfect for inflamed post-procedure skin. And if you aren’t seeing your dermatologist anytime soon, it can also be used on rough, weather-worn patches of skin.
Best New Hydrating Toner
Think of First Aid Beauty’s Pillow Pads as the pregame to the rest of your skin care routine. After cleansing, wipe the colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, squalane, and cica-soaked pads across your face for an initial douse of moisture that’ll also improve the absorption of the rest of the products in your routine.
Best New Primer
A primer that does a little bit of everything, this Supergoop! formula grips makeup, hydrates skin, and offers SPF 50 protection. (Yes, you still need sunscreen in the winter!)
December 2025 Makeup Launches
Best New Lifting Mascara
Inspired by form-fitting, sleek latex, YSL Beauty’s latest mascara lengthens and lifts lashes for up to 24 hours.
Best New Blush
Living up to its name, this light and smooth blush blends like a dream, leaving cheeks with the prettiest matte flush. Better yet, you can also apply it to your lips for an of-the-moment monochromatic makeup look.
Best New Hydrating Lipstick
Wearing bold lipstick during dry-lip season might seem counterintuitive, but Tilt has formulated one that doesn’t draw more attention to cracks and flakes. It’s infused with nourishing colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to maintain a smooth finish.
Best New Tubing Mascara
If your mascara flakes and smudges no matter which brand you use, a tubing formula, like this new one from Urban Decay, will end your struggle. In addition to black, the lifting and lengthening formula also comes in four hair-inspired shades, such as auburn red and bleached platinum.
Best New Lip Balm
The missing piece of your glossy lip combo? Patrick Ta’s high-shine tinted balms also serve as a nourishing lip treatment. They come in four shades plus a clear option.
December 2025 Hair Care Launches
Best New Hair Serum
Thick, luscious hair starts at the root, which is why Neutrogena created this serum. Powered by a patent-pending peptide complex, it works to activate the scalp to minimize shedding and promote healthy hair growth.
Best New Hair Oil
Just like your face, you might be noticing your hair is extra dry during the winter, too. That’s where this multi-benefit oil comes in. The lightweight, non-greasy formula hydrates, repairs split ends, and protects against heat damage.
Best New Thickening Spray
This easy-to-apply treatment is packed with peptides to plump strands for thicker-looking hair and offers heat protection to prevent hair fall from styling damage.
Best New Scalp Scrub
Minimalists will appreciate RÕZ’s multitasking scrub. On top of exfoliating, it doubles as a detoxing shampoo, complete with lather.
Best New Strengthening Shampoo
If having healthier hair is one of your 2026 goals, why wait until the new year to get started? Kick off your journey with Pantene’s Abundant & Strong Shampoo, which aims to minimize shedding with a blend of pro-vitamin B5, niacinamide, and piroctone olamine.
December 2025 Body Care Launches
Best New Body Oil
Not your average body oil, this honeydew and crisp ocean breeze-scented one from Rare Beauty starts off as mousse, eliminating any dripping, greasiness, or stains on your clothes and sheets.
Best New Body Mist
Transport yourself away from the ice and snow by spritzing Ouai’s Santorini Hair and Body Mist from head to toe. The scent of peach, orange, honeysuckle, and amber is the next best thing to a dip in the Aegean Sea.