The fact that another year is coming to a close really sets in when Spotify Wrapped drops. While you might be sprinting to hit work deadlines, finish up shopping for gifts, and squeeze in a few festive gatherings before taking time off for the holidays, don’t get too wrapped up in the pressures of the season to treat yourself. And what better way to help you relax during the lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve than with one of December 2025’s best new beauty products?

While these launches offer a much-needed moment of self-care, they also address common winter concerns you might currently be experiencing. For those whose complexions are getting dull and lackluster, there’s the plumping Tatcha Longevity Memory Cream and the moisturizing First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads. If you’re dealing with brittle strands, add nourishing and strengthening formulas to your routine, such as L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair 10-In-1 Hair Oil and Pantene’s Abundant and Strong Shampoo. And if your makeup isn’t sitting right due to dry, flaky skin, try products infused with skin-care ingredients, like Maybelline’s Cloudtopia Blush & Cheek Mousse and Tilt’s The Easy Way Lipstick.

Keep scrolling for a complete rundown of the best new products hitting virtual and physical shelves throughout the month.

December 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Plumping Moisturizer Tatcha The Longevity Memory Cream $84 See On Sephora Inspired by Okinawa's nuchi-gusui diet of ancestral herbs and plants, Tatcha’s gel-cream restores elasticity and brightens skin for a plump, youthful look.

Best New Repairing Cream Dr. Althea Reju 5000 Cream $29 See On Yesstyle Getting a laser or microneedling treatment ahead of the new year? This soothing cream is perfect for inflamed post-procedure skin. And if you aren’t seeing your dermatologist anytime soon, it can also be used on rough, weather-worn patches of skin.

Best New Hydrating Toner First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Pillow Pads $39 See On First Aid Beauty Think of First Aid Beauty’s Pillow Pads as the pregame to the rest of your skin care routine. After cleansing, wipe the colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, squalane, and cica-soaked pads across your face for an initial douse of moisture that’ll also improve the absorption of the rest of the products in your routine.

Best New Primer Supergoop! Dewscreen Hydrating Primer SPF 50 $38 See On Ulta A primer that does a little bit of everything, this Supergoop! formula grips makeup, hydrates skin, and offers SPF 50 protection. (Yes, you still need sunscreen in the winter!)

December 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Lifting Mascara YSL Beauty Lash Latex Sculpting & Lengthening Mascara $34 See On Sephora Inspired by form-fitting, sleek latex, YSL Beauty’s latest mascara lengthens and lifts lashes for up to 24 hours.

Best New Blush Maybelline Cloudtopia Cheek And Lip Mousse $10 See On Ulta Living up to its name, this light and smooth blush blends like a dream, leaving cheeks with the prettiest matte flush. Better yet, you can also apply it to your lips for an of-the-moment monochromatic makeup look.

Best New Hydrating Lipstick Tilt The Easy Way Lipstick $28 See On Tilt Wearing bold lipstick during dry-lip season might seem counterintuitive, but Tilt has formulated one that doesn’t draw more attention to cracks and flakes. It’s infused with nourishing colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to maintain a smooth finish.

Best New Tubing Mascara Urban Decay Tube Job Mascara $25 See On Ulta If your mascara flakes and smudges no matter which brand you use, a tubing formula, like this new one from Urban Decay, will end your struggle. In addition to black, the lifting and lengthening formula also comes in four hair-inspired shades, such as auburn red and bleached platinum.

Best New Lip Balm Patrick Ta Major Moisture Smoothing And Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $25 See On Sephora The missing piece of your glossy lip combo? Patrick Ta’s high-shine tinted balms also serve as a nourishing lip treatment. They come in four shades plus a clear option.

December 2025 Hair Care Launches

Best New Hair Serum Hair Restore Advanced Growth Support Serum Neutrogena See price on Amazon See on Neutrogena Thick, luscious hair starts at the root, which is why Neutrogena created this serum. Powered by a patent-pending peptide complex, it works to activate the scalp to minimize shedding and promote healthy hair growth.

Best New Hair Oil L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair 10-In-1 Hair Oil $36 See On Sephora Just like your face, you might be noticing your hair is extra dry during the winter, too. That’s where this multi-benefit oil comes in. The lightweight, non-greasy formula hydrates, repairs split ends, and protects against heat damage.

Best New Thickening Spray ProGrowth + Peptide Serum Mist OGX See price on Amazon See on OGX This easy-to-apply treatment is packed with peptides to plump strands for thicker-looking hair and offers heat protection to prevent hair fall from styling damage.

Best New Scalp Scrub RÕZ Salt Scalp Scrub $45 See On RÕZ Minimalists will appreciate RÕZ’s multitasking scrub. On top of exfoliating, it doubles as a detoxing shampoo, complete with lather.

Best New Strengthening Shampoo Pantene Abundant & Strong Shampoo $15 See On Target If having healthier hair is one of your 2026 goals, why wait until the new year to get started? Kick off your journey with Pantene’s Abundant & Strong Shampoo, which aims to minimize shedding with a blend of pro-vitamin B5, niacinamide, and piroctone olamine.

December 2025 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Oil Rare Beauty Find Comfort Hydrating Body Mousse To Oil $30 See On Rare Beauty Not your average body oil, this honeydew and crisp ocean breeze-scented one from Rare Beauty starts off as mousse, eliminating any dripping, greasiness, or stains on your clothes and sheets.