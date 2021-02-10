Throughout quarantine, there've been two main characters in the hair care world. The first being headbands you can slip on seconds before a work call, with easy-to-tousle-in moisturizers or stylers acting as its sidekick. The brand-new Crown Affair x Jennifer Behr collab — launched on Feb. 9 — combines both. Retailing at $220 and only available for a limited time, The Crown Kit box set features Crown Affair's cult-favorite, silky smooth hair oil as well as a Jennifer Behr Tori Headband in the former brand's signature mint green hue.

"The two items are united under one texture: silk," Jennifer Behr, founder and creative director of the eponymous brand, tells TZR via email. "Crown Affair’s beautiful mint color was the inspiration for the headband. Pale green also feels optimistic, like the coming of spring."

This optimism isn't lost on Crown Affair, who recently celebrated its very first anniversary. "When we launched Crown Affair just over a year ago, I wrote down a list of dream collaborators — namely women in this space who have elevated the crown/hair into an art form. Jennifer Behr was on that list," adds Dianna Cohen, founder and CEO of Crown Affair. "The harmony between form and function in her brand is something we deeply align on, so when creating The Crown Kit, we wanted to design a headband that you could wear all day long."

Courtesy of Crown Affair x Jennifer Behr

And yes, those days might be spent staring at a computer screen or troubleshooting your way through Zoom meetings. According to Cohen, this is exactly when a great headband comes in handy. "During this time at home on many Zoom calls, our collaboration headband has become the equivalent of throwing on a blazer or great pair of shoes to add a touch of shine and ease," she says.

Courtesy of Crown Affair x Jennifer Behr

Behr recalls 2020 as "the year of the Zoom headband" and remarks that 2021 hasn't shown any signs of the trend stopping, pointing to Amanda Gorman's red headband at the Inauguration as additional fuel. "Our customers are also looking forward to celebrating in the near future," she adds. "They are gravitating towards special headbands where you can really see the care that goes into each piece."

