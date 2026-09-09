Nick Axelrod-Welk has smelled many, many fragrances. Before founding the Los Angeles-based beauty house Contrapposto with his husband, Casey, in 2023, Axelrod-Welk worked in editorial (including stints at Elle and Into the Gloss) and co-founded scent-forward brands Nécessaire and Homecourt. And before any of that, he was a grade-A consumer: “I have always doused myself, for better or worse, in fragrance, since I was little,” he says. “Tommy Boy, Emporio Armani, Gucci Rush For Men — I’m just completely obsessed with smelling good and how smelling a certain way makes you show up differently in the world.”

So when it came time for Contrapposto to develop its first fragrances, needless to say, he set a high bar for himself: For one, “every single fragrance had to be a banger,” he says. Oh, and “I had to get chills when I smelled it… [they all] had to be good enough that you couldn’t stop smelling your skin,” he says. Nbd.

The resulting debut is a trio of highly concentrated extrait de parfums — Melting Flowers, Musc Pétille, and Lubanite — that are designed to meld with the skin (and that more than live up to Axelrod-Welk’s lofty ambitions).

“I wanted these fragrances to really emphasize and enhance the smell of your skin,” he says. Think jeans that slide right on and immediately fit just right, as opposed to the statement hat that might be drawing attention with its mere existence more than anything. “You know how you walk into a room, people are like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I think sometimes, people will comment on the craziest thing you’re wearing, and not necessarily because you look amazing,” he says. “I feel like with a lot of fragrances, especially in the luxury category, the effect can be like that — they're wearing you.”

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Axelrod-Welk didn’t just want to create a different kind of luxury fragrance; he was also keen on taking a different approach to development. Instead of going to fragrance houses armed with endless files of market research and itemized budgets, he sought to keep creativity front and center. “It’s one thing to get meetings with these perfume houses or the perfumers themselves; I quickly realized it’s another, entirely different, and quite more complex challenge to get them excited, engaged, and to get their creative juices flowing” in a sea of franchise flankers and trend hopping, he says. “I took the challenge of, ‘OK, my job is to light the fire, light up these perfumers’ eyes, and to get them to really play.”

Working with master perfumers Frank Voelkl and Shyamala Maisondieu, the founder encouraged the noses to “use the full breadth of [their] palette, create the thing,” while he’d “commercialize it on the other side and figure out how to make this a money-making venture,” he recounts. “I've never seen the movie Field of Dreams, but I can't stop thinking about ‘if you build it, they will come,’ he says. “I wanted to create fragrances and a brand like that.”

The Scents

While Axelrod-Welk let the perfumers “fully pursue emotion, texture, and experimentation,” as Vokel said in a statement from the brand, he did approach them with briefs. And in them, “the words that I kept on coming back to were ‘addictive’ [and] ‘melt,’” he says. “I wanted the fragrances to really sort of feel like they were melting into the skin.” He also conjured up three “personas,” with each fragrance catering to a particular kind of fragrance customer; “people know what kind of fragrances they like,” he notes.

Those personas included the floral person, the skin-scent musk girly (“gender neutral”), and “the person who thinks they don't like fragrance” and usually gravitates toward oils. Read on to discover the scents inspired by each.

The Floral

Melting Flowers is the brand’s take on a white floral, created in collaboration with Voelkl; “The idea of creating a floral with him was really exciting, because he's known for these sort of woody, warm fragrances like what he has done for La Labo,” says Axelrod-Welk. It opens bright and sparkling before moving into soft, creamy florals — specifically, Brazilian gardenia, Egyptian jasmine, violet. It then settles into a woodier, muskier base (including ambrox super, Australian sandalwood, and musk) that grounds the scent and allows it to really melt into the skin. “I have a lot of guys who [come up to me] like, ‘Actually, Melting Flowers is my favorite,’ and it's because it has that Frank warm woody DNA that’s unisex and universal,” Axelrod-Welk notes.

The Skin Scent

Musc Pétille is French for “sparkling musk,” and, as the name suggests, this is not your standard powdery parfum. Created by Maisondieu, it opens as fizzy as a glass of champagne thanks to notes like bitter orange and pink peppercorn; then, it quickly shifts into the peach accord at the heart of the fragrance, complemented by Georgywood and magnolia. As it dries down, the eponymous musk moves forward, rounded out with drier, woodier notes. “I wanted something that also expressed the sort of brand ethos of Contrapposto — dynamism, movement, that motion is actually more beautiful and more exciting than something that is perfectly static, still, and symmetrical,” he says. “So, with Musc Pettile, it became this sort of play between this juicy peach accord and those sparkling, sort of 1990s-esque musks. You know, I thought a lot about champagne and bellinis... peach essence and champagne — what’s better than that?”

The Oil

Lubanite features a hazy, smoky, and seaside-inspired blend of unusual notes including Elemi (an almost citrus-tinged resin), herbaceous davana, saffron, rose petals, ambergris, and olibanum oil (better known as frankincense). The heart of this earthy elixir includes one particularly intriguing discovery: choya nakh accord, “an Indian attar that’s basically produced in one town in India; they take wild seashells and roast them over sandalwood, and it [creates] this marine, oceanic, salty, almost seaweed-y type of scent,” when layered over the frankincense, he explains. “To me, that was the thing that kind of took it over the edge and made it different and new.” This fragrance was also crafted by Maisondieu. “Skin already has warmth, a kind of quiet texture, and I wanted Lubanite to sit inside that, not overwrite it,” she said in a release from the brand. “The notes here are deeply spiritual, rooted in the elements, and constructed to just make skin feel more alive, more dimensional.”

The three fragrances — each housed in a 400-page art book designed by Los Angeles-based artist Brian Roettinger (who also designed the flacons) — launch Sept. 9, 2026, at Contrapposto.com and at the house’s Los Angeles clinic. You can also find them at their exclusive retail debut, Violet Gray, beginning Sept. 15.