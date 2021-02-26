File this under unexpected combos you didn't know you needed: Coach and Sephora have teamed up on a beauty collaboration. While collaborations are nonstop these days, this one truly brings Coach's signature whimsical aesthetic into beauty products, and you're going to want every last piece.

"I wanted to create something playful but also very Coach — really rooted in a rich color palette that recalls our leather heritage,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, in a press release. “Like a beloved bag or favorite piece of outerwear, makeup is about creativity and style and with Sephora we were able to find another way to celebrate self-expression.”

"Sephora Collection’s goal is to not only create affordable and inclusive beauty products, but to inspire our clients to learn, explore and confidently play with beauty," says Brooke Banwart, Vice President and General Manager of Sephora Collection North America. “When we thought about inspiring play, Coach felt like the perfect partner as their values of inclusivity, self-expression and authenticity align seamlessly with all Sephora stands for.”

As for the products themselves, the collection includes seven products which will become available on Tuesday, March 2 for as long as supplies last and ranges in price from $16-68. It's a super fun assortment. Perhaps the most covetable items are the three eyeshadow palettes in the shapes of Coach's "mascots" (Rexy, Sharky, and Uni) that look more like objets d'art. The collection also includes four shades of high-shine lip gloss, a very photogenic brush set, a nail set with playful decals, and under eye patches.

See more sneak peeks of the upcoming collection below, and shop the collection on Sephora.com and Coach.com on March 2:

Courtesy of Sephora

Courtesy of Sephora

Courtesy of Sephora