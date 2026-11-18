Within 10 seconds of walking into the cafe at the Gansevoort hotel in New York’s Meatpacking district, Chriselle Lim is stopped by a table of enviably glowy women near the entrance. They spend a few minutes excitedly chatting, before she walks over to our booth, sets her bag down, and slides into the seat across from me. “We’re all brand founders,” she says of the bunch, which includes Make Beauty’s Carrie Barber, Prequel’s Sam Ellis, and Cyklar’s Claudia Sulewski. They’re all in town for the WWD Honors Gala, and to fete Lim’s business partner, Ben Bennett, who is set to receive an award that night and whose beauty accelerator, The Center, has worked with all of their companies. “It’s been an incredible journey with him, so of course we all flew in to celebrate him,” Lim says.

Lim doesn’t just fit in at the founder’s table; she’s helped define the world it belongs to. As a former stylist and fashion blogger who became one of the Internet’s first style stars, then built a perennially bestselling Sephora fragrance brand, she’s spent two decades watching from the inside as the fashion and beauty industry reinvented itself — from the early blogger days to perfectly curated Instagram feeds to today’s anything-goes TikTok era — and evolving with it to leave a permanent mark.

“When you first launch, having your own image can put you a little bit ahead,” she says. “But you really have to think beyond your name and your likeness and where you want the business and brand to be in the next five, 10, 20 years — think longevity.” Among the many brand-building tidbits she inadvertently offers throughout our conversation in late October: Do your homework — supply chains, operations, you name it. “You have to understand every single part of this ecosystem,” she says. “And if you don’t understand it, learn it.”

Of course, even if you don’t roll in beauty C-suites or recognize her from her TikTok and Instagram, Lim still might turn your head if she walked by your table. Today, she looks like she’s been pulled straight off a model-off-duty Pinterest board in an olive-green oversize blazer and baggy jeans from Phoebe, Tabi flats, and a dazzling assortment of diamonds and gemstones stacked across her fingers. Her shiny black hair is tucked beneath a khaki Ralph Lauren hat. “I was always kind of the oddball or the black sheep,” she says. Even growing up in the racially diverse Bay Area, she was one of just a handful of Asian kids at her school. “And so I quickly learned that when I wear cute outfits, people all of a sudden complimented me,” she says. “I got addicted to that feeling of being noticed.”

But as Lim takes a sip of her black coffee, her glazed-doughnut nails wrapped around the mug, she tells me that some of the biggest turns in her career came at moments when she wasn’t so put-together.

“Songwriters, when they go through heartbreak, they write songs. For me, it was scents. It was an amazing way to heal that I never expected. I always say Phlur saved me.”

In 2021, Bennett asked Lim if she wanted to buy Phlur with him. The first iteration of the brand was shutting down, but he knew she was a fan — she’d discovered it a few years back, when she had her first daughter, Chloe, and started looking at beauty products through the new lens of parenthood. “I remember reading the packaging and all the ingredients that were in it,” says Lim. “They were one of the first [fragrance brands] to transparently disclose all their ingredients, and it made me feel really safe.” The timing, however, was far from ideal — Lim was in the middle of a messy divorce and trying to figure out what the next chapter of her life might look like. “But then I just couldn’t stop thinking about it. I was like, ‘What if it works out?’”

In February 2022, Phlur relaunched with Missing Person, a light and warm musk perfume that amassed a 250,000-person waitlist pre-launch, sold out within five hours, and helped define the modern skin scent category. As it turned out, Lim’s life outside of work wasn’t an obstacle to success — it was her direct inspiration: Lim designed Missing Person to evoke the melancholy and yearning of the COVID era. “It was specific to me because I was going through my divorce and I was missing feeling love, but so many people also felt disconnected from their loved ones,” she says. For its many fans, Missing Person was the ritual they turned to as they navigated showing up in the world again.

While the origin story is bittersweet, Lim, 41, stresses that creating the fragrance (with perfumer Constance Georges-Picot) was cathartic. “I was able to use that as my therapy,” she says. “A lot of songwriters, when they go through heartbreak, they write songs. For me, it was to pour out these emotions through scents. It was just an amazing way for me to heal that I never expected. So I always say Phlur saved me.”

She also recognized that the storytelling was a major selling point, especially in a market where online fragrance shopping actually spiked during the pandemic. So, for Phlur’s next scent, she further drew from her home life with the woody, fig-forward Father Figure (created with renowned perfumer Frank Voelkl). “At the time, I was a single mom, and I had to embody the strength of the father for my girls, but not lose the softness and tenderness of a mother,” says Lim. “That went on to become one of our top 3 scents — still to this day.”

In the nearly five years since Phlur relaunched, the online fragrance landscape has transformed. Simply listing notes no longer suffices — brands have to create worlds, from unconventional visuals to curated soundtracks and elaborate scent lore. So what’s catching her nose now? “I’ve become really close to Jun Lim from Borntostandout,” she says of the South Korean brand with provocative scent names and striking bottles. “It gets me excited when I see his energy and how he looks at fragrances. There are so many cool niche brands that are coming up, but I love a lot of his scents.” She also has the full slate of Dries Van Noten eaux de parfum, whose fans swoon as much for the status-object bottles as they do the scents themselves. “Half of them are more for my partner” — her fiancé, retail executive Sebastian Manes, is the co-founder of luggage brand Harper Collective — “but I feel like fragrance is unisex now, so we mix and match.”

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“I want my kids to understand that everything online takes so much effort. They’re already trained to think, ‘I wonder how long that took to create.’ Versus, ‘She’s so perfect. She probably just woke up like this.’”

Of course, she predominantly wears whatever Phlur cocktail she dreams up on a given morning. “It’s funny how scent layering wasn’t really a thing just a few years ago, but it’s all I’ve been doing,” says Lim. If you have, say, $150 to spend on fragrance, her top tip is to include body care, since moisturized skin helps you get the most bang for your buck. “It’s such an important part of your scent routine, especially when you want your fragrance to last,” she says. “I think you should buy a body oil, an [eau de parfum], and probably a body mist to top it off.”

Though clothing was her first love, she’s now more experimental with fragrance than she is with her wardrobe. Her “mom outfit” and her “work outfit” are essentially the same: a shirt, a blazer, and flats (exactly what she’s wearing when we meet), paired with the Celine 001 Boyfriend Jeans ($1,150) that she owns in multiple washes. “I try to keep it easy and simple,” says Lim, who lives in L.A.’s South Bay. “It’s a formula at this point.” She swaps her flats for Wellies when she takes Chloe, now 11, to the barn where she rides horses, or for the same black-and-white Adidas Sambas she’s worn for five years when biking along the California coast with her family. “They’re so boring, I know,” she says, catching my raised eyebrow at her off-duty sneaker choice.

Back in her fashion blogger days, when she was fresh out of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Lim focused on becoming someone else: committing hard to whatever was trending and recreating celebrity looks in ways that often felt “too on the nose.” “I was attracted by this beautiful woman that felt a little bit unreachable,” she says. “I was trying to express who I wanted to be while I was building myself up.” These days, she’s less interested in dressing for someone else’s approval than feeling good in her own skin. “I look at my jeans and my T-shirt and my flats,” she says. “Back then, you wouldn’t catch me dead in those things.”

In March, Lim published a Substack essay titled “My Plastic Surgery Journey (Part 1),” in which she opened up about her history with cosmetic procedures — including getting a double-eyelid surgery at 16 — and the insecurities she’s spent years working through (like under-eye bags, which viewers started commenting on after one unfavorably lit red-carpet interview). She has followed her share of tweakment trends: “I got filler just like everyone else for 10 years to the point where I had pillow face,” she says. Now, Lim is in a place where she just wants to look great as she continues to age. “That does not necessarily mean that I want to look younger,” she says. “I want to look my age. I want to have tight, bright skin — and women in their 40s and 50s can do that, right?”

Looking at her luminous skin in person, it’s clear that yes, they certainly can. “I use great products. In beauty, I spend the most money on skin care,” she says of her seven-step skin care routine, which includes Tatcha’s Longevity Memory Cream ($84) and Shiseido’s Vital Perfection Cream ($146), though Aestura’s barrier repair cream and La Roche-Posay sunscreens get her stamp of approval for more affordable picks. She also loves her in-office treatments, which she has down to a science. She sees Cindy at Bliss Point on Larchmont, whom she calls “the absolute best” — Cindy was the one who told Lim to dissolve all her filler — twice a year to “jam-pack it in”: Ulthera, microneedling, lasers, and XERF, which she just tried for the first time. “I look f*cked for a whole week because my face is like sandpaper,” she says. “But it does make a difference.”

“I want to look my age. I want to have tight, bright skin — and women in their 40s and 50s can do that, right?”

As the mother of two daughters, Lim has spent plenty of time considering how she approaches beauty with them. Not that they care about all that right now: Chloe is busy with her horseback riding, while 8-year-old Colette prefers art and soccer. “I talk a lot openly about beauty and surgery and aesthetics,” she says. “There are certain subjects we don’t touch upon yet, but I speak to them openly about the things that I feel insecure about, because I want them to realize that mom is human, too,” she says.

Lim is usually not wearing makeup when she’s at home or doing school drop-offs — and that’s intentional. “I always try to emphasize, ‘I feel so beautiful right now when I don’t have my makeup on,’” she says. “When I do put on makeup, they know that I’m doing it for work or because I want to have fun with it.” This includes when Lim is creating content for social media. “I want them to understand that everything that appears online takes so much effort. And so when they see something online, they’re already trained to think, ‘Oh, I wonder how long that took to create or how long that took for her to get ready to look like that.’ Versus, like, ‘Oh, she’s so perfect. She probably just woke up like this.’”

Perfection, at least from her vantage point, is no longer as compelling for viewers as it once was. “I think now it’s more about connection, being able to hop on the camera and just casually talk to my audience,” says Lim. “The talking videos I do get 10 times or 100 times more [engagement] — it’s way more memorable than me posing beautifully with an outfit, because then people feel like I had a really good conversation with them and it’ll stick with them for a while.”

“Strangely enough,” she adds, “I am sharing more now about myself, but I’m protecting the things I care about more,” including her relationship and her kids. “I’m not one to cover their faces, but I show them a lot less.” That doesn’t mean she’s entirely opposed to letting family and businesses overlap: This week, she’s launching a fragrance-trunk collection with Manes through Harper Collective. “This was a really special project because of our relationship, but it was seamless,” says Lim. “We’re both creatives, and we speak the same language even though we come from different worlds.” When the spotlight is on her personal life in more unexpected ways, she’s able to roll with it: After a TikTok featuring her and Manes went viral — with some unflattering lighting that made her look younger and him look older — she joined in on the age-gap jokes (they’re only 12 years apart) and posted more videos poking fun at them. “You can’t really have that ability to laugh at yourself until you’re fully confident in yourself and you know yourself.”

Recently, after appearing on The Who What Wear Podcast, Lim saw a comment that said, “Chriselle being relevant for 20 years needs to be studied.” She took it as a compliment, but also considered the question. “I think what I can give to people, and what people are coming for, is the honesty,” says Lim. “That is my superpower.” A lot has changed in two decades: Her taste in clothes is different; her beauty routine is different; her whole life is different. But if anything, she says, “I think I’m a lot more relatable now.”