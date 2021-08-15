The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Beauty Products On Amazon

There are lots of clever beauty products on Amazon, and there are lots of cheap beauty products as well — but only rarely do you stumble across something that’s both affordable and genius. These products do exist, but finding them takes a fair amount of research, so instead of spending your time trying to find the cheapest, most clever beauty products on Amazon, use this article as your guide.

Every product on this list was chosen by our team of beauty-obsessed editors for their truly revolutionary technologies. Think: oil-absorbing face rollers made of volcanic stone, color-adjusting lip balms, stencils that give you flawless eyeshadow every time, and steam-activated sheet masks for your hair. In other words, these are the best and most inventive beauty products you’ve definitely never heard of — and since each one rings up at less than $20 on Amazon, you can order as many of them as you want without spending very much at all. Some of these products will revolutionize your self-care routine, while others are simply fun (or satisfying) to use, but what they all have in common is that they’re the most exciting beauty inventions of the past decade.

To shop the products that will have you counting down the days to your next Amazon delivery, scroll on.

1 A TikTok-Hyped Face Roller That Instantly Mattifies Shine Amazon Revlon Volcanic Face Roller $10 See On Amazon If you’ve spent any time on or around TikTok recently, you’ve definitely come across this hype-y Revlon Volcanic Face Roller. Admittedly, it is pretty genius. The roller is made of volcanic stone to absorb excess oil, while also providing a mini-massage when you glide it over your face. This reusable tool is also an environmentally friendly alternative to single-use blotting papers — just clean it regularly with whatever face cleanser you have on hand, let it air dry, then twist on the cap before you store it away.

2 A Lip Balm That Adjusts To Your Skin To Create Your Perfect Shade Of Pink Amazon Maybelline New York Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm $5 See On Amazon Maybelline Baby Lips lip balm in the shade ‘My Pink’ adjusts to your skin’s unique pH to create the perfect shade of pink for you. Cool, right? It’s the perfect hydrating balm for everyday wear, and you won’t need a mirror to apply it — yet it’s guaranteed to make your lips look amazing with every (effortless) swipe.

3 A Pocket-Sized Facial Mister That’s Compatible With Toners, Essences, Water, & More Amazon UrChoice Mini Nano Mister $7 See On Amazon Pour water, toner, essence, or even a makeup setting spray into this facial mister to rejuvenate your skin throughout the day — it’s small enough to slip into your purse or pocket. The cooling sensation feels especially refreshing on hot days, and the ultra-fine mist won’t smear or otherwise mess with your makeup. Try mixing a drop or two of your favorite, skin-friendly essential oil into the tank, along with water, for an aromatherapeutic boost anywhere, anytime.

4 These Color-Depositing Hair Masks That Work Overtime As Deep Conditioners Amazon Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Packette $7 See On Amazon These temporary color-depositing masks are genius for playing around with your hair color, or reviving your existing color, without any commitment or a steep expense. Plus, they’re made with Moroccanoil’s signature argan oil, apricot kernel oil, and amino acid blend, so they actually work double-duty as deep-conditioning masks. If you’re not sure which shade will work with your existing hair color, consult the color chart toward the middle of the page. Available shades: 9

5 A Silicone Face Brush That’s Shaped Like A Cute Jellyfish Amazon ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush $6 See On Amazon There’s no denying the aesthetic appeal of this silicone face brush — but it also serves a functional purpose. Designed with two differently textured sides, it helps your face wash cleanse your skin more effectively while simultaneously offering exfoliating benefits. And because it’s made of silicone, it’s not likely to harbor germs, so it’s easy to keep clean.

6 This Gel-Oil Hybrid That Feels So Light & Hydrating On Your Skin Amazon Solimo Cocoa Butter Body Oil Gel $4 See On Amazon A body lotion for people who hate body lotion, Solimo’s Cocoa Butter Body Oil Gel combines the lightweight, quick-drying feel of a gel with the intensive moisture of an oil. Amazon reviewers confirm that this absorbs incredibly quickly, but is still hydrating enough for wintertime. This works best on still-damp skin, so it’s also a time-saver, to boot.

7 This Clay Mask That “Carbonates” Into A Fine, Bubbly Foam Amazon Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, “clever” is synonymous with “fun,” as is undoubtedly the case with this Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask. As the name promises, it literally bubbles up into a fine, frothy foam after it sits for a handful of minutes. On a functional level, this clay-based mask works to soak up bacteria and excess sebum, minimize the appearance of enlarged pores, and leave your complexion looking smoother and clearer after each use.

8 A Water-Light Treatment That Leaves Hair Shiny & Soft In Seconds Amazon L'Oreal 8 Second Wonder Water $9 See On Amazon So many of our editors rave about this L’Oreal 8 Second Wonder Water. This genius rinse-out treatment leaves all hair types shiny, soft, and visibly stronger in just eight seconds, without weighing down your hair (the consistency truly feels like water). Apply it to your mid-shaft and ends after shampooing, wait for a few seconds, then rinse. You can use it two to three times per week in place of conditioner — this does all the softening and detangling work you need.

9 These Stencils That Help You Create A Sharp Line With Your Eyeshadow Or Lipstick Amazon VEEYOL Professional Eyeshadow Pad Stencils (100-Pack) $7 See On Amazon File these eyeshadow stencils under “things I wish I’d thought of myself.” A true multipurpose product, you can put these to work to catch eyeshadow or mascara fallout, as a stencil for winged eyeliner or eyeshadow, or to create a crisp, clean line with your lipstick or lip liner. The half-moon shape fits snugly under your eye or lip, and a gentle adhesive keeps them in place while you work.

10 These Self-Tanning Drops You Can Add To Any Serum Or Moisturizer Amazon L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Drops $14 See On Amazon Take the guesswork (and mess) out of self-tanning with these brilliant drops, which are designed to be added to your serum or moisturizer — five to seven drops for a lighter tan, eight to 10 for a deeper glow. The formula is blended with hyaluronic acid and coconut fruit juice for a dose of hydration, and to impart a water-light consistency that blends beautifully into your skin. Happy Amazon reviewers confirm this results in an even, streak-free, realistic-looking glow.

11 A Lip-Plumping Oil That’s Shaped Like A Small Pill Amazon KISSIO Natural Lip Plumper $10 See On Amazon Is this not the cutest lip product you’ve ever seen? Packaged in a tiny, pill-shaped bottle, it contains a lip-plumping oil that works similarly to the Lip Venom you had as a teen, only less sticky. It’s a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 900 five-star reviews from shoppers who swear by its lip-plumping abilities, and since a little goes a long way, this $10 tube will last you a while.

12 These Japanese Bath Salts That Mimic The Effects Of A Hot Spring Amazon TABINO YADO Hot Springs ''Milky'' Bath Salts Assortment Pack (13-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These Japanese bath salts will make your nightly soak so much more satisfying. They’re designed to mimic the effects of a real Japanese hot spring, so they make your bath water look milky — a fun touch, from an aesthetic perspective — and infuse the water with nutrient-rich minerals that are good for the body and mind. You’ll get 13 packs of salts for less than $13, so it’s a great value, too.

13 This Wet-Skin Lotion That Speeds Up Your Post-Shower Routine Amazon Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer $8 See On Amazon If you hate the feel of greasy, sticky lotions, consider this Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer. No need to wait until your skin is totally dry, either — you’re meant to apply it on wet skin right after you turn off the shower (skin is actually more absorbent when its wet), and then you can gently pat yourself dry. This version is infused with nourishing monoi oil, but you can also pick up formulas made with coconut, shea, or argan oil.

14 A Set Of Steam-Activated Sheet Masks For Your Hair Amazon MEDIHEAL Hair Sheep Steam Pack (5 Sheets) $16 See On Amazon These hair masks are steam-activated, which allows the hair cuticle to better absorb the power-packed ingredients, like goat milk and collagen. Amazon reviewers confirm these do an amazing job of softening and fortifying hair, even hair damaged by repeated bleach or heat styling sessions. Plus, they have a lovely floral scent, and each mask is printed in a playful sheep design.

15 This Color-Correcting Palette That Cancels Out Ruddiness & Sallowness Amazon NYX Color Correcting Concealer Palette $8 See On Amazon This clever palette contains every shade you need to counteract common skin discolorations — like green to mitigate redness, lavender to reduce sallowness, and yellow to cancel out blue or purple undertones (great for under-eye circles). The peach and brown shades can be used to conceal or contour, depending on your skin tone; but note that this palette also comes in Deep, Medium, and Light shades to suit a wider range of skin tones (though they don’t contain yellow, green, or lavender squares).

16 This Smooth, Soothing Balm That Prevents Chafing Amazon Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm $8 See On Amazon Glide this cult-favorite anti-chafe stick anywhere you experience chafing — thighs, underarms, feet, wherever. It’s made with ozokerite, a naturally occurring mineral wax that absorbs excess moisture, while vitamin E and allantoin soothe redness and irritation. It glides on smoothly and has a moisturizing feel, but it’s not sticky or greasy. Pop it in your gym bag, beach bag, or everyday bag on hot, sticky summer days.

17 A Set Of Under-Eye Patches Infused With Snail Mucin & 24-Karat Gold Amazon MIZON Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Patch $16 See On Amazon What do you get when you mix 24-karat gold, snail mucin, and peptides? A set of cult-favorite eye patches, of course. It’s more than a marketing gimmick, though. All those ingredients actually work to reduce puffiness, enhance firmness, and hydrate your delicate under-eye area. Pro tip: Store these in the fridge, and feel free to pop them around your mouth, too.

18 An Creamy, Velvety Tint That Feels Like Nothing On Your Lips Amazon Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $10 See On Amazon The Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint is a K-beauty staple, but it’s recently garnered tons of buzz Stateside, too. The feather-light consistency belies its intense pigmentation — just one coat deposits a swath of opaque color, more akin to a matte lipstick than a water-based stain — but it doesn’t crack or flake like lipstick tends to. The color “bleeds” into your lips like a stain, as well, so it stays on for hours on end. Pro tip: Dab it onto your cheeks and eyelids for a cool, monochromatic makeup look. Available shades: 11

19 This Tool That Turns Any Liquid Cleanser Into A Marshmallow-Like Foam Amazon NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker $7 See On Amazon The NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker turns any water-based cleanser into a deliciously soft, whipped foam that feels amazing on your skin. You only need to add a small amount of cleanser to the container, along with water, so it helps you stretch your product, too. Go ahead and use this for your hand soap as well as your face cleanser.

20 A Pump-Bottle Toothpaste Made With Himalayan Pink Salt Amazon Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste $13 See On Amazon This Rael toothpaste is undoubtedly the chicest toothpaste on the market. It uses a combination of botanical extracts (like green tea, chamomile, and calendula) and mineral-rich, bacteria-fighting Himalayan pink salt to keep teeth clean and healthy, while a soft mint flavor freshens up your breath. It’s free of common additives, like parabens, that some people prefer to avoid; but it does contain an optimal dose of fluoride, which is crucial (and safe!) for preventing cavities.

21 This Eyeliner Stamp That Creates A Sharp, Crisp Wing, Every Time Amazon Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 See On Amazon Cat-eye pros and amateurs alike will appreciate this winged eyeliner stamp. The dual-sided stamp contains a triangular stamp on one end for laying down the initial shape, and a traditional felt-tip liner on the other for perfecting your work. The stamp comes in three sizes to suit those who prefer more subtle or more dramatic wings, or, you can buy a combo pick if you like to switch things up.

22 A Pack Of Pimple Patches That Help Heal Your Blemishes Quickly Amazon Mighty Patch Pimple Patches $13 See On Amazon This is your sign to give into the hype around pimple patches — they really, truly work. The hydrocolloid patches absorb all the gunk from whiteheads while also protecting them from exterior bacteria and oils that can exacerbate them — including the types found on your fingers. These work best overnight (or over a few, consecutive nights), but the ultra-thin edges disappear into your skin, so you can also wear them discreetly during the day.

23 This Ultra-Precise Hair Remover That’s Gentle Enough For Daily Use Amazon Finishing Touch Hair Remover $10 See On Amazon The Finishing Touch Hair Remover is one of the gentlest, easiest, and fastest ways to remove unwanted facial hair, guaranteed. At about $10, it’s one of the most cost-effective, too. The epilator uses tiny oscillating blades for a close, painless, irritation-free shave, and the narrow head allows for lots of precision along the curves and smaller areas of your face, like your upper lip or between your brows. It also has a built-in LED light, so you can see exactly where you want to shave (and, importantly, where you don’t).

24 A Gel-Effect Polish That Lasts *Almost* As Long As An In-Salon Gel Manicure Amazon Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish $6 See On Amazon This Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish promises to last a full eight days without chipping, but at $6, it’s a fraction of the price of an in-salon gel manicure. It’s refreshingly low-maintenance, too: It dries like a traditional polish, so you don’t need a UV light to cure it; and when you’re ready to take it off, you can do so with a regular nail polish remover. Note that you’ll need to use this in tandem with an accompanying top coat to make sure the polish is properly sealed. You can choose one with either a matte or glossy finish. Available shades: 32

25 This Gel Eyeliner That Comes With A Built-In Brush Amazon TONYMOLY Gel Eyeliner $15 See On Amazon Who doesn’t appreciate intelligent packaging? This gel eyeliner from K-beauty brand Tonymoly comes with a handy brush that snaps right into the cap, so you can take it with you on the road (and save money on buying a separate brush, if you don’t want to). The formula itself is brilliant, as well — it’s creamy, richly pigmented, and long-lasting, even on very oily eyelids.

26 An Eyebrow Pencil That Draws On Realistic-Looking Hair Strokes Amazon MoonKong 4 Point Eyebrow Pencil $10 See On Amazon If you struggle to draw on realistic-looking brow hairs, it’s time to invest in this cleverly designed eyebrow pencil. Using three prongs, the pencil sketches on hair-like strokes with ease, so even eyebrow novices can master the art of the feathery brow. Choose from four shades, including hard-to-find gray. Available shades: 4

27 The Cult-Favorite Cloth That Removes An Entire Face Of Makeup With Just Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $14 See On Amazon The cult-favorite MakeUp Eraser is the very definition of clever, and a total lifesaver for those late nights when the last thing you want to do is wash your face. The cloth removes an entire face of makeup using just water, even if you’re wearing waterproof foundation or mascara. No need to tug and pull at your skin, either: The unique microfiber construction picks up makeup easily, so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. It’s also machine-washable and reusable, so it’s a more sustainable alternative to single-use cotton pads.

28 This Multipurpose Priming Stick That Makes Your Skin Look Glowy & Soft Amazon e.l.f. Elf+ Glow Primer Stick $8 See On Amazon Even (or especially) people who don’t typically use primer will love this e.l.f. Glow Primer Stick. The glide-and-go stick couldn’t be easier to apply, and ingredients like shea butter, coconut water, and coconut extract give it a hydrating kick. The balm-like formula is also infused with finely milled shimmer particles for an instant radiance boost. Apply it all over your face as a primer, or just to the high points if you’d rather use it as a dewy highlighter.

29 A Textured Silicone Pad That Makes Quick Work Of Cleaning Your Brushes Amazon Norate Brush Cleansing Pad $5 See On Amazon Make one of the most annoying beauty maintenance tasks a lot less annoying with this brush cleaning pad. The soft silicone pad is studded with four textured sections to give all your makeup brushes a thorough yet gentle clean — just pour a small amount of soap or brush cleaner on the pad and work your brush into it. A suction cup on the back keeps the pad secured to your bathroom counter or sink while you’re using it.

30 This Sweet-Smelling Deodorant Made With Natural Ingredients Amazon Pretty Frank Natural Deodorant Jar $11 See On Amazon Made with good-for-skin ingredients like zinc, vitamin E, and coconut oil (and made without aluminum or baking soda), this is the rare deodorant that you can feel good about slathering on. Unlike a lot of other natural deodorants, this one really works, and the nourishing ingredients in the formula shouldn’t irritate sensitive underarms (in fact, they should actually help soothe them). The orange and vanilla fragrance is particularly delightful, but it also comes in other scents like jasmine or Charcoal Seaside.

31 A Scalp Massager For Your Most Satisfying Shampoo Session Ever Amazon HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush $8 See On Amazon If your scalp often feels itchy, tight, or otherwise uncomfortable, pick up this best-selling scalp brush. Not only will it help your shampoo become even more sudsy than usual, but it also feels amazing — particularly after a day of wearing a tight ponytail or bun. Over 70,000 Amazon reviewers have given this seemingly simple brush a perfect five-star rating.

32 These Moisturizing Foot Masks That You Wear Like Socks Amazon Dr. Scholl's Ultra Hydrating Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) $9 See On Amazon For less than $10, you’ll get three packs of Dr. Scholl’s foot masks, which come with one pair per pack. These innovative, sock-like booties are drenched in an essence that’s made with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and shea butter, as well as smoothing urea, so once you take them off, your feet will feel as soft as a baby’s. Wear them overnight under a pair of thick socks to wake up to your silkiest feet ever.

33 This Face & Body Spray That You Can Use For Literally Everything Amazon BRIOTECH Topical Skin Spray $12 See On Amazon Though this spray is technically designed for piercing and tattoo aftercare, it can also be used for all other skin-related purposes: To tone your skin after cleansing; to refresh your skin throughout the day; to prep your face for makeup; to quell inflammation... you get the idea. It only contains two ingredients — hypochlorous acid and electrolyzed sea salt water — so this soothing spray is safe for use on all skin types.

34 A Liquid Eyeliner That Doubles As An Eyelash Serum Amazon Physicians Formula Eye Booster Lash 2-in-1 Boosting Eyeliner & Serum $9 See On Amazon Though this is a great liquid eyeliner on its own, it also offers the added benefit of doubling as an eyelash serum, so it’s the rare eye makeup that’s actually good for your lashes. Just apply it as you would any normal eyeliner, and simultaneously benefit from its conditioning (and consequentially, lash-boosting) effects. Available shades: 2

35 This Pink-Hued Lotion That Dries Up Blemishes Overnight Amazon Bye Bye Blemish Acne Drying Lotion $11 See On Amazon Made with pore-clearing salicylic acid and soothing zinc oxide, this pink-hued drying lotion will dry up blemishes as you sleep. It also comes in a few other versions featuring ingredients like tea tree, charcoal, or vitamin C, all sold on the same page. Just be sure not to shake the bottle — instead, dip a Q-tip into the solution and apply it directly on your blemish. That’s it!

36 An Effective Hand Sanitizer That Smells Like A Brazilian Vacation Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizer $10 See On Amazon Hand sanitizer is a necessity, but it can feel so boring. Not any longer, though, thanks to Sol De Janeiro. The brand makes this effective sanitizer with 80% alcohol to successfully kill germs, but it’s formulated with moisturizing glycerin, so it won’t totally dry out your skin. The best part, though, is the tropical-sweet scent, which is reminiscent of a day spent drinking cocktails on Rio De Janeiro’s stunning beaches.

37 This Illuminating Spray That Gives Your Skin An Instant Dewy Look Amazon L'Oreal Paris LUMI Shake and Glow Dew Mist $7 See On Amazon Love the look of dewy skin? Then L’Oreal’s got the product for you. When your skin goes dry around midday (or if it’s not looking as dewy you’d like after doing your makeup), spritz some of this mist on your face — it’ll add a sexy-sweaty sheen to your face, as well as a subtle hint of glow. You can also use this to prime your skin or set your makeup, or as an all-over body spray.

38 A Calming Gel That Feels So Soothing & Refreshing On Irritated Skin Amazon AROMATICA Cica Calming Gel $14 See On Amazon Suitable for use on both your face and body, this refreshing gel is made with two key ingredients — aloe vera and centella asiatica — to soothe and cool your skin. Apply it to skin that’s red, inflamed, or otherwise irritated — or simply very dry — and experience immediate relief. Pro tip: Amp up its cooling effects even further by storing it in the fridge.

39 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Even Novices Can Master Amazon Reazeal Magnetic Eyelashes (5-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Even if you typically struggle with falsies, these magnetic eyelashes couldn’t be any easier to use. They stay on your lashes using the included magnetic eyeliner, and they’re applied using the equally user-friendly applicator tool (also included). One Amazon reviewer raved, “Alright I’m serving nothing but truth, and my honest opinion. These lashes really are phenomenal. I have ever been able to apply falsies, or the magnetic ones that clamp between your lashes. The magnetic eyeliner is a game changer. If you can apply any eyeliner in general, then you can use this kit! The lashes are gorgeous. And the eyeliner wand is the perfect size.”

40 The Exfoliating Washcloths That You’ll Find In Every Korean Household Amazon Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Pack) $5 See On Amazon A staple in Korean households (and spas), these heavy-duty exfoliating cloths are meant to be used on wet skin in the bath or shower to scrub off dead skin and grime. They work so much better than any other in-shower exfoliating tool you’ve ever tried — just make sure to use them on wet skin that’s become soft in the water for best results. For just $5, you’ll get 8 cloths, so you’ll be set for ages.

41 An Under-$25 Facial Steamer For An At-Home Spa Experience Amazon Amconsure Facial Steamer $22 See On Amazon This at-home facial steamer will revolutionize your skincare routine, and at $22, it’s a fraction of the price of a spa facial. Just a 10-minute steam preps your pores for maximum absorption of your face masks, serums, and moisturizers; and the simple on-off button and lightweight, compact size are so simple to use. This order also comes with a pore extractor kit, which you should only use with a very gentle hand (and only after steaming to ensure your pores are open).

42 A Tinted Sunscreen That’s Rich In Good-For-Skin Antioxidants Amazon Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Face BB Cream SPF 50 $14 See On Amazon This tinted face sunscreen from Australian Gold’s Botanical line is the easiest way to streamline your morning routine. It covers all your skin care bases — it boasts SPF 50 protection, it’s formulated with skin-protecting antioxidants (derived from Australian botanical ingredients), and it offers just the right amount of tinted coverage for a natural daytime look. Available shades: 3

43 The Cult-Favorite Eyebrow Razors That You Can Also Use For Dermaplaning Amazon Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 See On Amazon The Tinkle razors are cult-favorites for two reasons: first, they make grooming and shaping your eyebrows so easy — no need to see a pro. Second, they can also be used for dermaplaning, which is a form of exfoliation that entails shaving off all the peach fuzz and dead skin from your face so your skin feels smoother, which also helps your makeup go on more evenly. And you get six Tinkles for just $5, so you won’t run out anytime soon.

44 A Daily Sunscreen Lotion That Helps Counteract Redness Amazon Eucerin Redness Relief Day Lotion $11 See On Amazon Ideal for sensitive skin prone to rosacea and other forms of redness, this Eucerin day lotion does three things at once: it provides SPF 15 protection, it moisturizes using shea butter and glycerin, and its subtle green tint neutralizes red tones in your skin. All of that for an $11 product.

45 This Creamy, Metallic Eyeshadow That Creates A Foil-Like Effect Amazon Almay Velvet Foil Cream Shadow $7 See On Amazon This cream eyeshadow from Almay produces a “velvet foil” effect and stays on for up to 24 hours, making it ideal for nights out (especially when you choose one of the bolder colors like Black Lightning, Lunar Disco, or Ruby Glam). Or, go with one of the more subtle shades, like the pretty champagne pictured (Astro Girl), which would work perfectly for more understated daytime looks. The formula is “crease-proof, smudge-proof, and fade-proof,” according to the brand, and like all Almay products, is suitable for sensitive eyes and people who wear contacts. Available shades: 12

46 A Body Lotion That Dries Instantly Without Any Sticky Residue Amazon NIVEA Breathable Nourishing Body Lotion Tropical Breeze $6 See On Amazon This genius ‘Breathable’ body lotion from NIVEA was designed for people who like to immediately get dressed or slip into the sheets after lotioning up. It dries down instantly and leaves behind no sticky or greasy residue, but it’s still intensely moisturizing. Choose from two scents: Fresh Fusion or Tropical Breeze.

47 This Refreshing Primer Water With 3 Different Uses Amazon Wet 'n Wild Photo Focus Primer Water $5 See On Amazon You can use this primer water three different ways: To prep your skin for flawless, long-lasting makeup application; to lock your makeup into place; or, to refresh your skin anytime throughout the day. Choose from three versions that use different ingredients as the headliners: coconut, cucumber, and rose.

48 A Water-Gel Lip Tint That Attaches To Your Keychain Amazon I'M MEME Color Key Ring Water Gel Tint $10 See On Amazon Even when you don’t consider the convenience of how this hangs onto your keychain, it’s still an amazing product on its own. It’s a richly pigmented, water-light gel that coats your lips in a bold (but buildable) wash of color, and it’s sold in seven vivid shades, from a purple-y plum to bright coral. Very ‘90s inspired from an aesthetic standpoint, but with all the quality of a contemporary lip tint. Available shades: 7

49 These Tablets That Will Turn Your Shower Into A Steam Room Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Take your shower to the next level with these best-selling shower steamers. All you do is place one in your shower, and you’ll soon be immersed in a soothing steam with an aromatherapeutic fragrance. This particular set of steamers is a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 10,000 five-star ratings and reviews. In each box, you get six big tablets with different scents, including lavender, grapefruit, and peppermint.