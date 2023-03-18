40 Cheap Beauty Products With The Highest Amazon Ratings That You Never Knew Existed

Spoiler alert, none of us is washing our makeup brushes often enough (the American Academy of Dermatology Association says you should be washing them every seven to 10 days, FYI). Even though you know it’s essential for eliminating bacteria that can lead to breakouts, rashes, and even infections, it’s not exactly the most fun task. Instead of hand washing all of your brushes, Neeyer’s electric makeup brush cleaner does all of the work for you. The portable cleaning system comes with eight attachments for different size brushes and a washing bowl that looks like a mini coffee pot. To wash and dry your brushes, all you have to do is select the correct size attachment for your brush and connect it to the electric spinner before placing it into the bowl with some water and soap. As the brush spins, all of the makeup, dirt, and debris get washed away in seconds without having to get your hands wet. Plus, you can lift the brush out of the water and spin it dry so there’s no waiting around to reuse your brush.