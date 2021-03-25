There is perhaps no better way to frame one’s face than with a filled in, polished brow. And after 28 years in the business, Charlotte Tilbury has created a set of tools to help you emulate her now-famous, feathery method at home. Though the brand did have two brow products in its lineup already, they’ve been reformulated and repackaged — and they’re being joined by two totally new additions. Introducing the new Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Brow Collection.

“I would have celebrity clients in my makeup chair that needed instantly fuller-looking brows on demand,” Tilbury says, in the official product press release, of the inspiration behind the system she has in place now. “It’s unlike any other brow shape because it’s full, fluffy, feathered and fixed,” Tilbury says. “It’s a modern, flattering brow shape that stays in place all day and will suit everyone! I always say, lift your brows, lift the look of your face!”

One of the distinguishing factors of the collection, Tilbury notes, is the way she worked to consider not only brow color and hair color — but also the undertones and overtones. “It is all about the nuance of color. I wanted to create flattering shades that not only suit your hair color, so your eyebrows don’t contrast with your natural coloring or look overdrawn, but also enhance your complexion, so your eyebrows never look too bold or stamped on.”

So, how does this method work and what does the new lineup consist of?

The first step is filling the brows, which the brand says involves creating “shape and structure and define your brows with a precision pencil that mimics natural brow hairs.” To do this, you’ll use Tilbury’s new Brow Cheat — a refillable pencil with 16-hour wear.

The updated Brow Lift pencil is also used for the filling stage and is “best for brows that are thin or sparse, faded, or lacking shape.”

Next up, it’s time to feather: “add texture and tint for fuller-looking brows, using a micro precision brush and water-resistant formula.” Feathering is done with the updated Legendary Brows formula — a “brow-cara,” which the company says is “best for brows that are thin or sparse, faded or lacking shape, or full brows.”

Finally, you fix: “Set your Supermodel Brow shape in place with a clear brow gel that delivers long-lasting hold with an invisible finish.” This is where the second entirely new formula — Brow Fix — comes in. “Brow Fix is my new innovation to set your supermodel brow shape in place all day & night,” Tilbury says of the new, clear gel, “It never leaves a white cast, looks stuck down or dried out. Never stiff or sticky, instead brows are full, feathered, and fixed in place!”

