This Viral TikTok Mask Draws Out Skin Impurities Like No Other

Another day, another viral TikTok beauty product. The video-sharing app has a knack for spotlighting items that have been around for a while, causing them to surge in popularity and, in many cases, sell out completely. Hopefully, longtime fans of Caudalie’s Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask will still be able to get ahold of it the next time they run out. Currently, the pore-clearing clay mask is making the rounds on TikTok, wowing viewers with results that are visible in real-time. The hashtag #detoxmask, which has over 16 million views, is overrun with reviews of the Caudalie mask.

TikTok beauty guru, Mikayla Nogueira, replied to user @ameliaolivia09’s video in which she gushes over the $39 detox mask. “I’m basically just here to confirm,” Noguiera says in her TikTok, as she applies the salmon-colored mask to her skin. “I use this mask all the time...I get really clogged and congested in my nose and it just draws all of that out. So I do this twice a week.”

The clip then cuts to Nogueira after she’s had the mask on for a few minutes, now speckled with what appears to be dirt and oil that have been pulled out of her pores. However, the dramatic “after” that’s taking over TikTok is really just the pores themselves appearing.

“The Vinergetic C+ Instant Detox Mask cleanses the skin of all its impurities, visibly eliminates excess sebum, and visibly tightens pores,” the product description on the Caudalie website reads. “The complexion is fresh, clear, and glowing.”

The instructions suggest usage twice a week, applying a thin layer for five to 10 minutes. “Wait for five minutes and look at yourself in the mirror,” the directions continue, “You can see your pores appear under the layer of clay as it dries.”

While admittedly, it would be pretty satisfying to see the gunk being pulled out of the skin, the Caudalie mask clearly works wonders when it comes to clearing pores. The star ingredients are purifying rose clay and brightening hero papaya enzyme, and it’s also vegan, free of PEGs, silicones, and fragrance.

