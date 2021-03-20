I used to be the girl that enjoyed playing with different skin care products, testing the waters to see what’s out there, and running the gamut of trial and error. But unrelenting maskne has frankly made trying new skin care feel like a chore for me, and the hunt for the perfect spot treatment, in particular, has left my skin riddled with hyperpigmentation, irritation, and me feeling overall exhausted.

A little background on my skin type. It’s typical combination, meaning I have both oily and dry spots, and I frequently get cystic bumps around my chin and jawline. Increased mask wearing means I’ll see the occasional pustule on my cheek, and the once monthly cystic acne bumps on my chin have become weekly. Nothing seemed to work. That is, until my mom suggested an oil that she loved — the Blume Meltdown Acne Oil. Now, the idea of oil for my acne initially seemed counterintuitive, but I decided to try it out, and let me say, I haven’t been disappointed — not once.

So what’s in this little bottle of oil, you ask? All natural ingredients, which made me that much more motivated to try it. According to the brand, the Meltdown Acne Oil is packed with: black cumin seed oil, rosehip oil, tamanu seed oil, sunflower seed oil, comfrey root extract, olive leaf extract, lavender oil, jojoba seed oil, tea tree oil, helichrysum flower oil, blue tansy, chamomile flower oil, and rosemary leaf extract. Yep, it’s a blend of 13 oils formulated together to relieve acne woes, no matter your skin type. In addition, it also helps with fading hyperpigmentation, something that’s huge for me considering the constant breakouts have left me with innumerable dark spots. And with nearly 10,000 rave reviews across its retailers, I’m clearly not the only one completely obsessed, either.

To use it, you simply apply a small bit to your fingers, placing it only where the blemish is appearing. This should take place only after a thorough wash and toner or essence, if that’s your thing. Allow the oil to completely dry down, and then apply the rest of your skin care regimen like normal.

I generally apply the oil at night when I feel a breakout brewing. By the next morning, it’s already started to minimize the blemish, before it can become a full-grown raging zit or actively growing cyst. What I love most, however, is that due to its gentle nature, it doesn't dry out my skin like many other spot treatments tend to do. Seriously, I’ve burned my skin with a spot treatment before, and I know I’m not the only one. Blume’s oil, however, is completely void of the traditional (and sometimes harsh) acne actives such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. But with this, nada. I can apply it back to back, night after night, without the risk of irritating my skin — sometimes I’ll even apply it both in the morning and in the evening.

The Zoe Report

Further adding to my admiration of this little bottle, it can be used to prevent new pimples from forming — much in part due to the incorporation of tea tree oil. Even when I’m not having a breakout, I mix a little bit with my moisturizer at night in order to avoid future acne flareups.

Trust me, this isn’t a gimmick like many spot treatments, and you’ll actually see tangible results. And if you’re on the hunt for some acne relief, but just don’t know where to start, let this perfect little oil be your guide.

