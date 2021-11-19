(Skin)

These 10 Scented Body Oils Will Leave You Smelling As Good As You Look

Glow on.

By Annie Blay
Alo Wellness body oil
Colder weather doesn't mean you have to kiss your summer glow goodbye. A rich body oil can help you keep your skin glowing and highly moisturized through the winter — while you're at it, tackle two birds with one stone and opt for a scented body oil that will leave you smelling as good as you look.
Dior
Miss Dior Body Oil
$62
If you’re a fan of luxury fragrances, getting a body oil iteration is only right. This floral feminine scent from Dior is as classic as it gets. Pro tip: spray the matching perfume and experience the scent blossom and last all day and night.

