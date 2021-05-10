As soon as your hair colorist peels back the foils, gives you a rinse, and turns you around to check out your fresh blonde hair, they’re probably going to suggest one thing to you — purple shampoo. The brass-toning hair care product is practically mandatory amongst blondes striving for icy, white, and platinum hues, as well as those with gray hair who want to neutralize yellow tones and anyone with blonde highlights. Lucky for you, the best purple shampoos for blondes (and the other hair colors listed above) can do all that and more.

For starters, they’re also shampoos. So, you’ll be able to cleanse your hair while you tone it, instead of washing out your hair color or allowing brassiness to sneak in. Certain formulas add in extra benefits that are important for bottle blondes, as well, like sulfate-free lathers and conditioning ingredients that protect the dry and damage-prone strands. Below, shop eight of the best purple shampoos out there. Brighter, yellow-free blonde hair is only a shower (or two) away.

