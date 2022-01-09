If You Struggle With Reactive Skin, Your Routine Might Be Missing This Key Ingredient

Anyone with sensitive skin knows that even the smallest of factors can cause major chaos. You might test out a new product only to discover that your skin hates it, resulting in an itchy rash that takes days to subside. Or perhaps the temperature suddenly drops and your pesky dry patches decide to re-emerge with a vengeance. For such reactive skin, it’s crucial to have a few staples on hand that can instantly soothe irritation and keep redness at bay. Nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides are typically helpful here, but colloidal oatmeal cream has proven to be the ultimate sensitive skin hero.

Colloidal oatmeal is thought of as the go-to ingredient for itchy irritation by skin experts because it consists of small particles of oat in its purest form, enabling it to penetrate deeply into the skin and create a protective barrier. It’s a common treatment for eczema and other skin conditions, but can be hugely beneficial to anyone with dry, sensitive skin. Colloidal oatmeal creams alone are an excellent way to soothe irritation, but there are also a slew of other products containing this ingredient, from cleansers to serums to toners that are worth adding to your skin care routine.

Ahead, TZR has rounded up the best soothing products for reactive skin, with colloidal oatmeal doing the heavy lifting.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.