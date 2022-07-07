Here Are The Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals Amazon Just Dropped & They'll Sell Out Fast

This year, Amazon Prime Day is falling on July 12 and July 13, so it’s the perfect time to give your beauty cabinet a warm-weather overhaul. But you don’t necessarily have to wait until then: many of the best Prime Day beauty deals go live before Prime Day even starts. The only catch is that, sometimes, finding them requires a bit of digging, which is where our team of shopping editors comes in. Every day leading up to July 12, they’ll be updating this page with the best early Prime Day beauty deals on everything from skin care products to hair tools. And while the best pre-Prime Day deals include summer staples like sunscreen, bronzer, and lip gloss, it’s an equally good time to stock up on year-round essentials like moisturizer, shampoo, and body wash.

Some of these deals are short-lived, so if you see a bargain that's too good to pass up, you'll want to add it to your cart ASAP, as it might not still be on sale a few days (or hours) later.

57% Off These Fast-Acting Acne Pimple Patches Amazon COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches) $23.95 $10.30 - See On Amazon Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

50% Off This 14-Piece Brush Set With Rave Reviews Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) $19.98 $9.99 - See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

29% Off This 12-Pack Of Sheet Masks For Every Skin Type Amazon Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask Combo Set (12-Pack) $16.89 $11.99 - See On Amazon With 4.6 stars and 19,000 reviews, these facial masks from Glam Up are a must for your at-home spa day. Each one features a cut-out mask and cruelty-free formulas, but the specific active ingredients differ from pack to pack, so you can experience moisture, rejuvenation, firming, nourishment, brightening — whatever your skin needs that day.

34% Off This Fan-Favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer $60.41 $34.87 - See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion.

15% Off This Gold-Plated, Painless Hair Remover Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover $19.96 $16.97 - See On Amazon With over 112,000 ratings, the Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover is a cult-favorite on Amazon. And for good reason — the 18-karat gold-plated electric razor is truly painless, gentle on sensitive skin, and precise enough to reach small areas like the upper lip and between the eyebrows. The lightweight, lipstick-shaped razor can be easily tossed in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

45% Off This Quick-Dry Hair Wrap Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $18.11 $9.96 - See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

40% Off This 2-Pack of Satin Pillowcases That Prevent Bedhead Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) $9.99 $5.99 - See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

45% Off A Box Of Crest Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit $54.99 $30 - See On Amazon Want to significantly whiten your teeth without a time-consuming (and pricey) trip to the dentist? This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is here to help and can whiten your teeth up to 18 levels in just 20 days. It comes with 40 strips, which is enough for 20 treatments, which only last 30 minutes each. Say hello to brighter teeth in no time.

44% Off This Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Himalayan Salt Amazon Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Collagen and Stem Cells $24.95 $13.98 - See On Amazon oft, supple skin is just a shower away: First Botany Cosmeceuticals' Himalayan salt scrub contains potent skincare ingredients like lychee oil, collagen, and stem cells to nourish and detoxify. It's made in the USA with natural ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free.

10% Off These Best-Selling Eyebrow Razors & Face Dermaplaners Amazon Dorco Tinkle Facial & Eyebrow Razor $4.95 $4.45 - See On Amazon With over 93,000 reviews and an overall 4.6 rating, the Tinkle Eyebrow Razor is a fan favorite for a reason. Shape your brows and remove unwanted fine hairs using this all-in-one dermaplaning tool. This deal includes a total of six razors.

25% Off This Cult-Classic Eyeshadow Palette From Urban Decay Amazon Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette $29 $21.75 - See On Amazon With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, The Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette is a must-have! It features six neutral matte shades that can be used for everyday makeup looks as well as something more dramatic. Fans love that these eyeshadow colors are richly pigmented and long-lasting.

35% Off The Best-Selling Wet Brush Amazon Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush $9.98 $6.50 - See On Amazon The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

38% Off This Pure Tea Tree Oil With So Many Skin Care Benefits Amazon Gya Labs Tea Tree Essential Oil $9.99 $6.19 - See On Amazon Whether you use it for breakouts, scalp irritation, aromatherapy, or something else, tea tree essential oil is a great go-to for all things cleansing. Plus, this best-seller is backed by more than 100,000 reviews for the line and cruelty-free.

50% Off A 3-Pack Of Makeup Sponges Amazon Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack) $5.99 $2.99 - See On Amazon This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

46% Off The Scalp-Massaging Brushes People Swear By Amazon Cbiumpro Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush (2-Pack) $12.99 $6.97 - See On Amazon With 51,000 ratings and a glowing 4.4-star average, these cult-favorite scalp massagers would be a deal even if they weren't heavily discounted. The nubby silicone bristles ensure a deep, gentle clean with an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold in the shower. Fans love theirs for tackling everything from build-up to dandruff — in addition to the spine-tingling massage.

50% Off 20 Pairs Of Gold Under-Eye Masks Amazon Célor Gold Under-Eye Patches (20 Pairs) $19.97 $9.97 - See On Amazon t's hard to make a self-care moment more luxe than a golden eye mask. This pack of 20 individually wrapped pairs feature restorative glycerin and allantoin, too, in a formula designed to brighten and hydrate.

76% Off A Rose Quartz Facial Roller Amazon Sdara Rose Quartz Facial Roller $19.97 $4.82 - See On Amazon You've seen the transformations — and now is your chance to get in on the hype. The Sdara rose quartz roller boasts 4.6 stars after more than 2,500 Amazon ratings from shoppers who swear by its ability to calm skin, boost circulation, and enhance the absorption of products. Get it now at a hefty discount, and see what all the fuss is about.