If you can’t get enough of all things peachy — peach-shaped hand creams, peachy-pink lipsticks, and, well, actual peaches — it’s time to bring the obsession to your cheeks. Shopping for the best peach blushes is simple: just decide whether you want a powder, a liquid, or a cream. Beyond that, peach is one of those colors that looks amazing on everyone, though some lean more orange, while others lean more pink. The only other thing to consider is whether you want a matte or shimmery blush — and you’ll find all of these options (and more) just ahead.

With any orange-hued blush, less is always more, so start out with a light hand. For powder blushes, you’ll want to use a fluffy blush brush, but your fingers (or a makeup sponge) are your best tools for liquids and creams. Peach looks pretty with most other colors — try pairing your blush with an emerald green eyeshadow, or even light lilac — but for a monochromatic effect, you can use your peach blush on both your cheeks and lids. Top it off with a clear lip gloss, and you’ve got the perfect look for summer.

Feeling inspired? Then scroll on to shop seven of the prettiest peach blushes you can buy from top makeup brands right now.

1. Best Powder Blush

Maybelline’s line of Fit Me blushes are some of the best drugstore blushes out there, period. The shade ‘peach’ is a delightful orange color with pink undertones, and though it has a slight shimmer to it, it’s not at all glittery. The formula is smooth and easy to blend, and it can be built up for more intensity, though just a single swipe will deposit the most gorgeous, summery flush.

2. Best Cream Blush

If you prefer a cream blush, pick up Honest Beauty’s Crème Cheek in ‘bright warm peach.’ This peachy, coral blush has a super-smooth feel – that’s thanks to ingredients like castor seed oil and beeswax in the formula — so it glides on (and blends) like a dream and leaves behind a dewy, natural-looking finish. The compact feels nice and sturdy and comes with a built-in mirror, as an added bonus.

3. Best Liquid Blush

Or, if you love the lightweight feel of a liquid blush, try I’M MEME Bare Cheek. It’s a super-fluid blush (the brand compares the consistency to a serum) that dries down to a sheer, barely-there finish, though you could build it up a bit with another layer if you want. Though this shade is called ‘bouncy orange,’ it’s decidedly peachy. Perfect for anyone who’s looking for a warm glow, but not a deep, opaque color.

4. Best Matte & Shimmery Blush Duo

If you’re looking for a big blush palette that’ll last — you should be able to get a year or two out of this one — pick up this blush duo from Cover FX. It contains two shades: a soft, almost terracotta-like peach (which is matte), and a bronze-y-peach (which is shimmery) that would look gorgeous as a highlighter on tan skin tones. Both blushes are talc-free and silky, and feel light and beautiful on skin. Wear them alone as blush, layer them for a contrasting effect, or put them on your lids as eyeshadow.

5. Best Blush Trio

Another stunning palette to consider, this Anastasia Beverly Hills trio in ‘peach love’ contains three beautiful, complementary blushes in various shades of peach (two pink, one orange). They can be mixed or worn alone, they blend beautifully, and they’re eminently buildable. The sleek black compact with a built-in mirror adds to the luxurious feel.

6. Best Sheer, Shimmering Cream Blush

This new cream blush from green beauty queen Tata Harper can also be used as highlighter, lip balm, or eyeshadow. Made almost entirely of plant-derived butters, extracts, and oils, it’s a sheer, shimmering cream that gives your skin just a light wash of color while offering skin care benefits as well, since the formula is loaded with antioxidants. The shade ‘golden peach’ will look beautiful on literally any skin tone, no matter how you use it.

7. Honorable Mention

Moonshot Air Blusher comes in three different peachy shades: ‘breeze fig,’ ‘soft peony,’ and ‘dry coral.’ The shade pictured (‘breeze fig’) feels the peachiest of the bunch, but all of them leave a soft, natural flush in their wake. Just one coat and the blush will look almost translucent; two or three coats and you’ll notice a bit more color. And despite how light and airy these blushes are, they’ll stay on your skin for a surprisingly long time.