Just like with any other makeup, choosing the best orange blush for you will mostly come down to finding the shade of orange that best complements your skin — e.g., peach-pink, bright coral, true orange, or orange-brown — as well as the type of blush that you find the easiest or most enjoyable to use, whether that’s a cream, a powder, or a stain. Ahead, you’ll find 10 great options with different undertones, consistencies, and finishes, so you’ve got plenty of variety to choose from here.

While certain orange colors will admittedly look better on some skin tones than others, anyone can use an orange blush. Some orange blushes — typically those of the orange-brown, or even peach variety if you have fair skin — work wonderfully as bronzers, too. If you have darker skin, you’ll likely be able to pull off a bold orange blush beautifully (think tangerine or pumpkin). Those with olive skin should reach for an orange-gold blush, though coral will also look gorgeous. No matter which blush you choose, start off with a light hand, as you can always layer on more.

If you’re ready to get playful with your makeup, scroll on to shop 10 of the prettiest orange blushes to try now.

1. Best Orange Lip & Cheek Tint

Cheek tints provide long-lasting color that won’t slip and slide off of your face, even if you’re sweating or have oily skin. All three of Etude House’s Dear Darling Water Tints are packed with pigment, but the brand’s Orange Ade shade offers the perfect pop of true-orange color. As its name implies, this tint feels light as water, and can be used on both your cheeks and lips.

2. Best Orange Powder Blush

This mineral powder blush from K-beauty brand Laka gives your cheeks a subtle terra cotta flush with a hint of glow. This is a good, entry-level introduction to orange blush, both because the buildable formula gives you plenty of control, and because the shade — while definitely orange — still looks natural. This blush was designed to withstand sweating and excess sebum production, so, like the tint above, is another great pick for oily skin.

3. Best Orange Cream Blush

On the other end of the spectrum is this creamy, deeply pigmented blush from Piciberry, which offers a matte-yet-moisturizing finish. It’s a three-in-one product, meaning you can use it on your cheeks, lips, and eyelids. Start small — the brand suggests working with a dab of color the size of a grain of rice, and tapping it onto skin with your fingertips. That may be all you need for maximum impact, but you can always build up the color.

4. Best Peach Powder Blush

This powder blush in the aptly named shade Peach is slightly shimmery, so it’d also make a great bronzer or highlighter, depending on your skin tone. At less than $5 for a generously sized compact, it’s a great value, and the lightweight powder feels comfortable on all skin types. It also comes in Coral, if you prefer that shade of orange.

5. Best Peach Cream Blush

As warm as a summer sunset, Honest Beauty’s cream blush in Coral Peach melts into skin comfortably and leaves behind a lasting, dewy finish. Made with nourishing ingredients like castor seed oil and the extracts of apple, raspberry, and blackberry, this is an especially good choice for those with dry skin.

6. Best Coral Cream Blush

This liquid blush comes in a convenient, travel-friendly tube, which makes it easy to squeeze out just the right amount of product to work with. Use your fingers or a beauty sponge to blend the color into your skin, where it’ll leave behind a creamy, radiant flush. This, too, is made with good-for-skin botanicals like watermelon, pomegranate, and rose extract.

7. Best Coral Powder Blush

Cargo’s blush in Laguna is a long-wearing, silicone-coated powder blush that’s actually water resistant, so it’s great for those with oily skin or an action-packed lifestyle. This deep coral blush is best applied with a fluffy powder brush, and can be built up to your desired intensity. In the formula, castor oil, silk powder, and dimethicone contribute to this blush’s smooth glide and silky feel.

8. Best Orange-Brown Cream Blush

This liquid blush from Drew Barrymore’s beauty brand, Flower Beauty, has a delightfully creamy texture and just the right amount of intensity. It provides plenty of color without feeling sticky or heavy, and it’s nice and buildable — though a small dab will probably be all the product you need. The shade Nectar, a terra cotta orange-brown, is a little more muted than some of the other oranges on this list, so it’s another great entry-level option for those new to orange blush.

9. Best Orange-Bronze Cream Blush

Tata Harper’s new, multitasking lip, cheek, and lid tint in the shade Lucky is so worth the splurge. Like all Tata Harper’s farm-fresh products, this skin care/makeup hybrid is packed with nourishing botanicals and plant-derived oils — many of which are rich in antioxidants and vitamins — so it infuses your skin with moisture and hydration as it leaves behind a stunning, shimmering wash of color. You can use this as blush, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, lip balm... you name it.

10. Bonus: Best Japanese Blush

Canmake Cream Cheek is a cult classic, and this apricot shade is perfect for anyone who’s looking for a pretty shade of orange-pink. The creamy gel formula blends into skin seamlessly and dries down instantly, where it’ll leave behind a dewy (but not sticky) finish. It’s also nice and buildable, and feels imperceptible on your skin — and it actually lasts for a really long time. It also comes in a coral shade, in case you’re looking to stock up.