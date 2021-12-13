Rihanna’s New Exfoliating Treatment & 12 Other New Skin Care Products To Covet ASAP

It's hard to believe that December's almost over, isn't it? Per usual, the month has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and if you haven't done so already, it's time to give your go-to skin care routine a much-needed seasonal upgrade. With a drop in temperatures (especially in colder states), you may want to swap out light moisturizers with richer creams and physical exfoliants with chemical ones, among other slight modifications. The general rule of thumb? The more nourishing and gentle your cold-weather skin care products are, the better.

This month, the best new products for December include a ton of game-changing treatments, from a wrinkle corrector that offers instant results to a unique sunscreen-vitamin c-hybrid that simultaneously brightens and protects. Of course, there are also industry newbies perfect for the imminent change in seasons, like an ultra-rich face cream from M-61 and a do-it-all serum born to hydrate and soften one's complexion, featuring a bevy of minerals, peptides, and nutrients.

To help you choose from the industry's overwhelming array of new products, TZR rounded up 13 that skin care beauty editors are buzzing about this month. Keep scrolling for more info about the aforementioned treatments and more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.