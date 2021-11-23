These Newly Launched Makeup Products Will Get You Through The Holiday Season With Ease

It always seems as though the second half of the year just flies by. One minute everyone is planning their Halloween costumes, then in the blink of an eye the Thanksgiving table is set, Christmas lights are up, and New Years Eve Plans are being made. In the middle of all the holiday frenzy, brands are slicing their prices in half for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, not to mention continuing to drop new products left and right.

If there’s one thing you definitely want to keep your eye on it’s new makeup launches. Not only is makeup great for holiday gifting, but you’re going to need a good arsenal of products to put together those glitzy holiday looks. Ahead, TZR rounded up 10 of the best new makeup products of November 2021 to make your life 10 times easier. Right on time for the season, these launches are filled with holiday-ready staples, like bold red lipsticks, shimmering eyeshadows, and easy to use multifunctional color sticks, from both household names and new brands.

Whether you’re going all out with your holiday glam this year or keeping it simple with subtle sparkle, there’s something in this month’s line up of best new makeup products for everyone. Below see 10 new makeup products TZR’s beauty editors can’t wait to play with this holiday season.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

This month Victoria Beckham Beauty launched four new iterations of some of its best-selling products — a new shade of its best-selling eyeliner in a sparkling gunmetal, its fan-favorite lipstick in a limited-edition holiday red, and two new sparkling shades of its crystal-infused, high-shine pressed powder eyeshadow.