If the changing of seasons prompts you to entirely switch up your hair care routine, you’re certainly not alone. After all, what’s better than a nature-given excuse to try out some freshly launched products and potentially find your new hair holy grails? You’ll be pleased to know that the best new hair care products of September 2022 are chock-full of everyday hair staples that just might earn a spot on that list. You may have taken a break from heat styling during the summer months, but this fall, there’s no shortage of primers, blowout boosters, and innovative tools all designed to set you up for at-home styling success.

Your hair will be shinier than ever with a variety of smoothing saviors like JVN’s new nourishing styling aid, which is formulated to hydrate both instantly and over time. For a “perfect hair day” every day, Living Proof dropped a restorative hair perfecting treatment for smooth, protected strands. And for days when you need to freshen up a bit (looking at you, day-three hair), spritz on a bit of Gisou’s new floral-scented hair perfume or Amika’s new-and-improved dry shampoo, specifically designed to extend time in between hair washes.

All this and more is ahead in TZR’s roundup of this month’s best new hair launches.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

September 2022’s Best Hair Treatment

September 2022’s Best Dry Shampoo

September 2022’s Best Hair Mask

September 2022’s Best Hair Perfume

September 2022’s Best Shampoo & Conditioner

September 2022’s Best Hair Primer

September 2022’s Best Styling Milk

September 2022’s Best Hair Oil

September 2022’s Best Heat Styler