With all the pressure and expectation that comes along with the phrase “new year, new me”, January can seem a bit stressful. It’s certainly a golden opportunity to branch out and strive to be your best self, but there’s no reason why you can’t start small. A great place to start? Your beauty routine. A complete overhaul isn’t necessary, but updating your collection with just a few freshly launched items is a sure-fire way to give you reignite your excitement for makeup and most importantly, boost your confidence. The best makeup products of January 2022 are all about gorgeous, glowing skin and wearable color, so there’s no better time to find some new beauty staples.

Few things can revive dull, winter skin like a stunning foundation, and Charlotte Tilbury’s hotly anticipated new complexion formula hits that target. You’ve probably seen all the buzz about it on TikTok, but TZR’s own beauty experts recently tested it out for themselves, and let’s just say, it lives up to the hype.

With a new foundation plus other skin-loving launches like Danessa Myricks’ dewy face palettes and Kosas’ reformulated cream eyeshadow in toe, you’ll be ready to walk into 2022 with your best glow yet.

Keep reading to discover the best new makeup launches of 2022, so far.

