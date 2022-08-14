When was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Chances are, it’s been *too* long ago. It can be a tedious task, but there’s no denying that it’s essential for taking care of both your makeup brushes and your skin. Makeup, dirt, and oil buildup on brushes can lead to breakouts or other skin irritation, so it’s important to make wash day a regular part of your beauty routine.

Having an efficient, easy-to-use brush cleaner in your stash makes this a whole lot easier. It also helps that some of the best makeup brush cleaners are on Amazon, so you can add one to your cart while you do the rest of your online shopping. From makeup artist-trusted brands to super affordable options, there are lots of brush cleaners to choose from in a variety of formats depending on your needs.

“Makeup brushes used with cream and liquid formulas will hold more oil in comparison to a powder product,” Anisa Telwar Kaicker, CEO and founder of ANISA Beauty & Anisa International, tells TZR. “If using creams and liquids or dealing with reactive/sensitive skin, it is best to deep clean brushes with soap and water on a weekly basis.”

If you mostly stick to powder products, Telwar Kaicker says that a weekly refresh with a cleaning spray will do. For a deep clean, use a lightly foaming cleanser and lukewarm water. “Lightly wet brushes and use your palm or a brush cleaning pad to work residue out of the brush’s fibers by using gentle, circular motions,” she says. “Rinse with lukewarm water, wipe with a clean towel, and lay to dry.”

What To Consider When Buying A Makeup Brush Cleaner

When choosing a makeup brush cleaner, you obviously want one that will thoroughly remove all the makeup and buildup — but that shouldn’t come at the cost of skin irritation or damage to your brushes.

“A good makeup brush cleaner is gentle and proficient at removing product buildup (regardless of fiber makeup), though animal fibers can react differently than synthetic,” Telwar Kaicker says. “Look for a cleanser that doesn’t contain harsh ingredients (such as alcohol) and is specifically made to prolong the life of your makeup brushes, such as ANISA Beauty’s The Wash, designed to remove makeup, oil, and impurities while upholding your beauty tools performance. If you’re dealing with intensive product build-up, antibacterial dish soap can help to remove bacteria and oil.”

Ahead, discover the best makeup brush cleansers on Amazon.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Makeup Brush Cleansing Mat

Pros: Features four different textures, Easy to take on the go | Cons: Some reviewers have noted that the suction is not very strong

One Reviewer Said: “Works very well and makes cleaning my brushes quicker and it seems to help get them cleaner than other methods. I had looked at the mats and honestly this is all you need. It’s fairly small but the different knobs textures on the surface do the trick. Highly recommend!”

Solid Makeup Brush Cleanser

Pros: Claims to protect against 99.7% of harmful germs for up to 24 hours after cleaning, Great size for travel | Cons: Contains fragrance

One Reviewer Said: “I'm super impressed with this brush and sponge cleaner. I've tried a few different soaps and brush cleaners and this one is by far the best. It’s not overly soapy. So its actually quicker for me to wash my brushed using this. It cleans super well and doesn't have an overbearing smell. I will definitely purchase more once I use this up. I wash my brushes after every use so this is perfect for me. Worth every penny.”

Quick-Drying Makeup Brush Cleaner

Pros: Quick-drying, No water needed | Cons: Contains fragrance

One Reviewer Said: “THE best brush cleaner in existence! I pay more and would pay even more again for this brush cleaner, it is absolutely fantastic, one dip on the tip of the brush, wipe off on napkin and the brush is clean and sanitized, I have used so many brush cleaning products including soap and water but this is way above everything else!”

Affordable Makeup Brush Cleaner

Pros: Limited ingredient list | Cons: Customers report that a generous amount of product is necessary

One Reviewer Said: “I’ve used a lot of different expensive brands for brush cleaners but someone recently recommended this one and let me just say it works amazing! I’m a makeup artist and this stuff is now my go too for brush cleaner and it’s a quarter of the price of other brands.”

Fragrance-Free Makeup Brush Cleaner

| Pros: Fragrance-free, Dermatologist-tested |

One Reviewer Said: “This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely & easily rinses out.”

Makeup Brush & Sponge Cleanser

| Pros: Claims to protect against 99.7% of harmful germs for up to 24 hours after cleaning, Can use on both brushes and sponges, fragrance-free |

One Reviewer Said: “This gets and keeps your brushes and sponges pristine. It even softens them a bit, but not too much...Besides being thoroughly cleansing, yet gentle, this cleanser smells wonderful! I can't decide if it's a citrus smell or a floral smell, but it's certainly not overpowering like some perfumes can be. It's fresh and light and clean smelling. Your makeup brushes, your makeup sponges, and your skin deserve this cleanser. Highly recommended!