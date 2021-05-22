While planning a trip to Korea in the name of buying eyeliner sounds like a great idea to me, you can save yourself the 15+ hour flight and find many of the best Korean eyeliners on Amazon instead. Hailing from some of Korea’s most popular brands, these eyeliners come in various forms — classic pencils, liquid pens, gel pots, and even stamps — but they all make applying eyeliner feel playful and fun (such is the nature of Korean beauty, after all). Go with the one that suits your makeup style best; for example, if you love a smoky, smudge-y eye, pick up the creamy gel pot. And if tightlining is your thing, a skinny, waterproof pencil will undoubtedly be your best bet.

Or, perhaps the playfulness of Korean beauty has you inspired to try out some new eye-makeup looks à la Euphoria. If that’s the case, you can find plenty of eyeliner inspiration here — popular trends right now include exaggerated cat eyes and statement-making lines in bold, vibrant colors.

Scroll on to shop five of the best eyeliners from Korea — and if you’re interested in more Korean eye makeup, be sure to check out this guide to the best Korean mascaras.

1. The Fan-Favorite

If you ask any K-beauty enthusiast what their favorite eyeliner is, chances are they’ll say CLIO’s Sharp So Simple pencil liner. As its name suggests, the waterproof pencil has a super-sharp tip that glides along lids with ease (without skipping or tugging), and since it’s self-sharpening, you’ll never have to worry about carrying around a separate sharpener. Between its waterproof formula and skinny tip, it’s an especially good choice for tightlining. Choose between classic black and five brown shades.

Available shades: 6

2. Best Eyeliner Pot

Another convenient, smartly designed option, TONYMOLY’s gel liner comprises a pot of gel liner and a thin little brush that’s integrated directly into the bottle — when the brush isn’t in use, just snap it into the pot where it’ll stay until you need it again. Sold in black and brown, this creamy gel liner can be used with the included brush or your own favorite to draw on precise lines and wings. A good choice for those who fancy themselves artistes.

Available shades: 2

3. Best Liquid Liner

If you prefer a classic liquid eyeliner, pick up a tube of A’PIEU’s Born To Be MadProof Liquid Liner. It has a pointed, flexible, ultra-fine tip that makes it particularly well-suited to drawing on cat eyes and wings — apply a bit more pressure for a thicker line, or just glide it across your lid lightly for a fine, skinny stroke. This comes in four black and brown shades, including a black-brown that’s the best of both worlds.

Available shades: 4

4. Best Eyeliner Stamp

If you struggle with drawing on wings, this clever pen/stamp duo from KAJA will be the answer to your (eyeliner) prayers. It contains two products: a double-ended stamp pen that’s pretty self explanatory — you stamp it onto the outer edges of your eyes to create a perfect wing — and a liquid liner that you can use to connect the wing to your lid. “A total game-changer for me!” raved one Amazon reviewer. “I cant do winged liner to save my life and I got a perfect wing the FIRST TIME I used this! There is no learning curve, it is sooooo easy!

Available shades: 1

5. Best Colors

All of the other liners on this list only come in shades of black and brown, so if you’re looking to experiment with more vibrant colors, pick up a few of these pencils from Etude House. Sold in shimmery, matte, and glittery shades, they have a creamy gel texture, glide on smoothly, and are easy to blend. They’re also incredibly long-lasting — they should stay on from morning til night without flaking or smudging. Just be sure to keep the caps on, as they’ll dry out otherwise.