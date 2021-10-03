Let’s admit it: Sometimes it’s worth it to forgo mascara simply because of the effort it will inevitably take to remove it later. Even makeup that isn’t waterproof can be a nuisance to get off, leaving behind residue that could clog your pores, irritate your skin, or result in raccoon eyes — things that should be avoided at all costs. Fortunately, the era of cleansing balms is here to ensure that skin gets squeaky clean while never feeling parched. What seems like magic is actually a thick, oil-based formula that melts into your skin and washes away makeup, sweat, SPF, and other impurities while delivering nourishing moisture. The best cleansing balms, though, are able to do all of this without leaving a greasy film on your skin or irritating your eyes.

Despite the powerful abilities of cleansing balms, you’ll probably still want to double cleanse when using them, especially if your skin is on the oily side. The most effective way to use a cleansing balm is to apply a dime-sized amount onto dry skin, using circular motions to break down makeup and SPF. Then, wash with warm water or use a damp towel to clean your skin. Many cleansing balms will transform into a milky consistency when wet (this is called emulsification) which not only makes it easier to wash away but also helps moisturize the skin. Follow up with your cleanser of choice and you’ll be feeling fresh and hydrated.

Ahead, find the best cleansing balms to start your post-makeup skin care routine off on the right foot.

