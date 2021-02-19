How Bed Head Has Managed To Dominate The Hair Industry For 25 Years Straight

It doesn't take an expert eye to spot a Bed Head product. Marked by vibrant, metallic packaging and multi-colored, neon caps, the brand has become famous for formulas that are just as impressive and high-octane as the canisters they're stored in. Since 1996, Bed Head by TIGI has remained one of the most sought-after and trusted hair care systems on shelves. Co-founded by Anthony Mascolo [and his brothers Guy and Bruno], it began with one cult-product that's now grown into dozens of skus.

Twenty-five years in the game, Bed Head By TIGI has found itself beloved by everyone who comes across its magic. From celebrity hairstylists, celebrities themselves, runway fixtures, and everyday people alike, the UK-based brand has dominated both the wash and care, and styling arenas since its inception.

“We couldn’t find the products that we felt the industry needed so we made our own," Mascolo tells TZR of he and his brother's mission. He explains that he always longed for the Bed Head product to be a fixture of pop culture, music, and everything in-between. Mascolo's dreams have been imagined, and the relationship that brand fans have with his product is about more than styling, it's also full of sentimental value.

"TIGI and I go way back," Andrew Fitzsimons, hairstylist to the Kardashians and Jenners says. "I started my career in hair at the ripe age of 13. My mum helped me get a summer job at the local hair salon, and I connected with it so instantly that I ended up leaving school to pursue an apprenticeship. The very first brand I trained on was Bed Head By TIGI." That said, when Fitzsimons is working with his A-list clients, he's never without Bed Head in his kit ... particularly, the After Party Smoothing Cream. "It doesn't matter what hair texture you have, just distribute it into your hair (focusing on the mid-lengths down) when it's wet," he says. "It will leave your hair completely frizz-free, glossy, and super-soft."

Ahead, check out some of the greatest Bed Head moments that serve as reminders of the power of creating a masterfully formulated, captivating product.

1. The Creation Of The Wax Stick

In 1996, the first TIGI product, the wax stick, was created by Mascolo and his brothers. An innovation for the time, they had the idea of a product that could also be used as a tool. Fun fact: The original name was the Bed Head Wax Stick, Mascolo shares with TZR. Hence, how the brand got its name. Since then, the must-have styler has sold over 6 million units worldwide — and if you're familiar with the longevity of the stick, you know that's a lot of wax.

2. 2000s Takeoff

Bedhead By Tigi

Throughout its almost three decades in existence, the brand has garnered support far and wide from some of the biggest celebrities in the game. Britney Spears, in fact, a former Bed Head ambassador, was a huge fan of the since-discontinued Control Freak collection. So much so, she was spotted rocking a crop top in support of the beloved line in 2000. (Other known fans of Bed Head include Miley Cyrus and Justin Timberlake.)

3. Bed Head X Vivienne Westwood

BedHead By Tigi

Friends for decades, Mascolo and Vivienne Westwood have collaborated numerous times over the span of their careers. With partnerships dating back to the late '90s, 2007, 2011, and 2013, Bed Head has keyed countless runway shows, with both Westwoood and Mascolo saying that they're inspired by each other. Chances are, if there was a jaw-dropping hair look gracing a Westwood runway, Bed Head had something to do with it.

4. The Most Famous Manes

The reign of Bed Head continues, with Fitzsimons swearing by it when working with Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the talented stylist revealed to Kourtney's publication Poosh, that when he's looking to breathe shine and life into hair, he leans on Bed Head.

5. A New Look

Bedhead By TIGI

What better way to celebrate 25 years than with a relaunch? The brand has announced not only new product, but also a new look. "We look forward to 25 more years full of innovation and success," Mascolo says. In celebration, Bed Head hosted a virtual party, where celebrities like Ricky Thompson, Snooki, and Tess Holliday expressed their ongoing support and excitement.