7 Game-Changing Beauty Products You Can Use With One Hand

When major brands begin creating and stocking beauty products for one-handed accessibility, they aren’t just adding a new hair care product or makeup collection to their shelves — they’re creating space for all beauty fans. “I’ve been a beauty fanatic my whole life, so when my arms became paralyzed at 22, I needed to find accessible beauty products,” Christina Mallon, Head of Inclusive Design at Wunderman Thompson, tells TZR. And sometimes, those products just don’t exist yet: “I couldn’t find an accessible deodorant, which is why my team helped create Degree Inclusive,” Mallon continues, referencing Degree’s upcoming deodorant launch created for consumers with visual impairments, upper limb disabilities, and/or limited arm mobility.

Fortunately, there are more accessible products already out there, as well. “It’s difficult to wash my hair so, to avoid washing my hair every day, I use Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder Dry Shampoo which comes with an easy-to-twist-off top. I apply makeup with Kohl Kreatives brushes that I grip with my feet. These brushes have bendable heads for easier application,” Mallon explains. According to the creative, flat-bottomed products also make things easier. “You can place the bottle on a flat surface and use your hand to remove the cap,” she says. “If the bottom was not flat, you would need one hand to hold the product and the other to remove the cap.”

With that in mind, scroll down for TZR’s roundup of beauty products that can be used with one hand.

