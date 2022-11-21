With the plethora of beauty gifts out there and the long list of loved ones to shop for this season, it can be frustrating and overwhelming to decide what to buy. Some gifts are super enticing with a large price point, while others might seem buzzy but have hot-and-cold reviews. So why not opt for beauty gifts that double as decor to take the stress out of your holiday shopping and give loved ones a win-win item? This special multi-functional category (makeup, fragrance, hair, and body) provides benefits for the skin and body, while also looking immaculate on bathroom or bedroom vanities.

Think about it, an effective formula that is functional in one’s day-to-day routine, but is simultaneously a beautiful work of art — that’s the real gift you want to give. Ahead, TZR compiled all manner of options for everyone on your list, from the fragrance enthusiast and skin care newbee to the gadget fanatic. We even included some cult-favorites from Dyson, Diptyque, Jo Malone, and MAC, for those who appreciate a legacy beauty brand. And, some of these gifts are so beautifully packaged, they won’t require any wrapping, making your life just a bit easier this season.

Check out our list below of the best beauty gifts that double as stunning decor for the home.