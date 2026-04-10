Congrats! You’ve officially made it onto the other side of sub-zero temps, early sunsets, and layering Heat-Tech under your clothes. You’re probably in the accessorizing portion of mapping out your springtime looks, but don’t forget to give your beauty routine a seasonal upgrade, too. If you’re not sure which steps to swap, April 2026’s best new beauty products are a solid starting point.

Just like overdressing on an unexpectedly balmy spring day, rich creams are probably starting to feel like a heavy layer on your face. Instead, opt for a lightweight yet deeply hydrating gel like Sofie Pavitt’s Skin Jelly. And, of course, sunscreen is a must. La-Roche Posay and Ilia both have new serum SPFs that aren’t chalky or goopy. You might find yourself looking forward to applying sunscreen. For makeup, you can achieve a seasonal sun-kissed glow with bronzers from Victoria Beckham Beauty and Westman Atelier. And finally, make every day this month a good hair day by incorporating hydrating, reparative treatments into your routine. Ouai’s Bond Repair Balm and Matrix’s Mega Sleek Smoothie Supreme Smoothing Mask are two standouts to try.

Ahead, the most exciting skin care, makeup, and hair care products launching in April.

April 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Lightweight Moisturizer Sofie Pavitt Face Skin Jelly Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer $54 See On Sephora Switching from a rich cream to a lightweight moisturizer is the springtime skin care equivalent of swapping your parka for a trench coat. If you’re in the market for a new one, Sofie Pavitt’s gel moisturizer plumps and hydrates skin without clogging pores.

Best New 2-In-1 SPF Moisturizer Beauty of Joseon Dayscreen Moisturizer SPF 30 $20 See On Sephora Streamline your spring skin care routine with Beauty of Joseon’s two-in-one moisturizer-SPF. In addition to protecting the skin from UVA/UVB rays, the green tea and ceramide-infused hydrator soothes and hydrates without feeling greasy.

Best New Face Mist Bioeffect Icelandic Water Mist $59 See On Bioeffect Meet your balmy late-April afternoon refresh. Made with Icelandic water, Bioeffect’s mist boosts hydration and helps minimize visible signs of fatigue.

Best New Serum Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Air Daily Supercharged Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 $40 See On Ulta La Roche-Posay’s newest sunscreen is ideal for anyone who dreads wearing sunscreen. The milky serum absorbs into skin without leaving a white cast and greasy residue.

Best New Glow-Boosting Serum YSE Beauty Xtreme Glow Dewy Peptide Plumping Serum $68 See On Sephora Consider this serum a one-stop-shop for glass skin. Powered by peptides, it plumps, hydrates, firms, and boosts radiance.

Best New Tinted Sunscreen Ilia Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $40 See On Ilia For those who prefer mineral SPF, Ilia has created a lightweight, hydrating serum available in two tints to prevent a thick, chalky cast, a common side effect of physical sunscreens.

April 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Setting Spray Dior Backstage Airflash Mist Makeup Setting Spray $39 See On Sephora Thanks to the season’s unpredictable temps, you might be sweating in your cashmere sweater by mid-afternoon. But your makeup doesn’t need to be melting, too. This smoothing, natural-finish setting spray from Dior locks your looks in place while providing long-lasting hydration.

Best New Lip Balm Celine Le Rouge Celine Matte Lip Balm $78 See On Celine Not your run-of-the-mill lip balm, Celine’s offer a soft, matte tint (there’s also a clear option!) and come in the chicest silver tubes.

Best New Liquid Bronzer Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Bronze Water Tint $46 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty Following the launch of the Colour Wash blushes, Victoria Beckham has come out with a bronzing shades – just in time to revive dull, post-winter complexions.

Best New Matte Foundation Rare Beauty True to Myself Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ​ $38 See On Sephora Achieving a flawless base is (almost) effortless when using Rare Beauty’s natural matte-finish foundation. The formula self-primes and self-sets so you have smooth, even coverage all day long. It comes in 48 shades.

Best New Waterproof Mascara Clinique High Impact High-Fi Full Volume Waterproof Mascara $30 See On Clinique April showers are no match for Clinique’s waterproof mascara. On top of the smudge- and clump-proof wear, the formula adds volume to lashes.

Best New Sculpting Bronzer Hung Vanngo Tansculpt Cream Bronzing Contour Balm $34 See On Sephora Makeup artist Hung Vanngo is aiming take the confusion out of using contour and bronzer by combining the steps into one product. This gel-balm to powder formula can be used to add dimension to your complexion, delivering a soft, velvety-matte finish.

Best New Lip Gloss MAC Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil $25 $20 See On Ulta MAC’s lip oil gives you the high-shine finish of gloss minus the stickiness. What’s more, the formula is super hydrating so your lips stay pillowy soft and smooth.

Best New Primer Ciele Prime & PROTECT SPF 30+ Smoothing Primer $38 See On Ciele A primer might seem like an unnecessary step, but once you try one, you’ll quickly realize the product makes all the difference in how your makeup look wears throughout the day. Let Ciele’s be the one that converts you. The formula is lightweight, hydrating, and offers SPF 30 protection.

Best New Cheek & Lip Stick Lisa Eldridge Velatura Balm Dewy Lip and Cheek Stick $36 See On Lisa Eldridge Seen all over the Oscars red carpet and your most stylish Instagram follows, monochromatic makeup is having a moment. Lisa Eldridge’s lip and cheek stick takes the guesswork out of mixing and matching products in complimentary shades in order to create these looks. The product offers a buildable color with a luminous finish that’s doesn’t get cakey or settle into fine lines.

Best New Cream Bronzer Westman Atelier Sun Tone Bronzing Crème Hydrating Cream Bronzer $75 See On Westman Atelier If your 9 to 5 is making you miss out on spring’s prime, you can fake a sun-kissed glow with Westman Atelier’s cream bronzer palette. The two shades can be worn solo or layered to add warth and dimension to your complexion.

April 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Bond Repair Treatment Ouai Bond Repair Balm $50 See On Sephora Minimize the styling crimes you’ve committed on your hair this winter with Ouai’s three-minute bond repair treatment. It’s formulated with a peptide, hyaluronic acid, and vegan silk protein to strengthen damaged hair bonds, condition strands, and prevent future breakage.

Best New Purple Shampoo K18 TripleBright Oxidation Defense Purple Shampoo Foam $39 See On Sephora Yes, it’s possible to overdo it with purple shampoo, which is what makes K18’s take on the brass-cutting product so game-changing. The foam formula allows you to apply just the right amount of product so you don’t stain your blond strands. Like the rest of the line, the shampoo foam is powered by its signature bond-strengthening technology.