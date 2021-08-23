Finally, cult-favorite makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills has unveiled a concealer — and fans are justifiably ecstatic. You see, it's been over two decades since Anastasia Soare launched the company, initially focusing solely on brow products. Flash to present-day, and it's one of the industry's leading cosmetics brands, loved for its highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes, long-lasting liquid lipstick, and of course, all things defined, picture-perfect brows. Now, with the launch of Magic Touch concealer, fans will be able to create a full face beat using *all* ABH, and for many beauty aficionados, that's a dream come true.

Perhaps the best news of all is that you don't have to wait to get your hands on the brand's latest launch. It's available online as of Monday, August 23, and in retailers on Thursday, August 26 — but don't rush adding a shade to your cart. Choose carefully, based on your complexion and undertones; Magic Touch concealer comes in 25 hues ranging from "very fair" to "very deep." Shades are divided into five shade categories (fair, light, medium, tan, and deep) and three undertones (warm, neutral, and cool) to ensure that you find your perfect match. Take a look at the whole range below.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

As for what you can expect from the product itself, the brand says it melts into the skin with "the consistency of creamy water” without sacrificing coverage. TZR’s deputy beauty editor, Hannah Baxter, confirms this is accurate.

“It's very creamy and blendable — no harsh tugging required to smooth it onto your skin,” she says. “It also has a very skin-like finish but is still fairly medium-to-high coverage. I really liked it for under my eyes because it didn’t feel like it dried my skin out.” Watch the concealer in action ahead.

What separates this concealer from the rest is that it's a multi-use formula. You can use it to conceal, highlight, and color-correct (meaning, you might want to add at least two to your cart). Likewise, it's rich with skin-loving ingredients like glycerin to moisturize, licorice root to soothe, and amino-acid coated pigments that help the formula stick to the skin — and really, truly stay put all day long.

Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Magic Touch concealer ahead, along with a few more of TZR's all-time favorite products from the brand.

