When it comes to beauty and fashion hacks that will make you look a lot more polished — and, in turn, will make you feel a lot more confident — Amazon is an amazing resource. The site isn’t just overflowing with beauty basics and on-trend fashion pieces, but it’s full of legitimately clever things that will make you rethink what a big impact such a simple product can have on the way you look (think: a convertible bra clip that disguises unsightly straps, a green-tinted moisturizer that cancels out redness, and a hair “mascara” that smooths down unruly baby hairs).

As evidenced by the cult followings these products have amassed, savvy shoppers are catching onto the genius of these beauty and fashion hacks. Amazon’s selling a ton of these things with near-perfect reviews because they make you look so much better — so add them to your cart before they sell out.

1 A Clever “Hair Mascara” For Creating Sleek & Smooth Updos Amazon BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $7 See On Amazon This hair finishing stick is a game-changer for those who love the look of ultra-sleek buns and ponytails. The mascara-like wand makes it so easy (and satisfying) to smooth down flyaways, baby hairs, and unwanted frizz along your hairline and the back of your neck, and the beeswax- and plant oil-infused formula ensures those hairs stay in place, without adding much extra weight. It’s beloved by Amazon shoppers with all hair types and thicknesses, like this one, who wrote: “I have thick curly hair and always have trouble with flyaways. This stuff worked. It is a pretty ingenious idea! It keeps my flyaways in check, drys quickly, and doesn’t feel hard when dry like some hair gels do. I’ll be buying this again.”

2 A Brightening Under-Eye Balm That Gives Your Skin A Dewy Glow Amazon TULA Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm $26 See On Amazon If you ever find yourself dealing with skin that looks (or feels) tired and dull, this TULA eye balm will be a game-changer. Just a swipe under your eyes and/or along your cheekbones will instantly perk you right up, thanks to the one-two punch of the cooling formula and the pearlescent brightening particles. TULA was founded by a derm, so it makes sense that the balm is absolutely loaded with high-performing ingredients, including antioxidant-rich rosehip oil, refreshing rosewater, and probiotics — the hero ingredient found in all TULA products — to keep your skin healthy and strong.

3 A Seamless Bra That’s Invisible Underneath Your Clothes Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra $22 See On Amazon The smallest details make the biggest difference — and if you’ve ever seen how a visible underwire bra can mess with an an otherwise perfect outfit, you likely understand perfectly. To prevent that from happening, invest in a great seamless bra like this one from Bali. It’s completely seamless and wireless, so it won’t show up under your clothes — even a tight dress or T-shirt. Plus, it’s super comfy, and its longline design allows it to double as an undershirt.

4 This Lightweight Tinted Serum That Instantly Perks Up Your Skin Amazon L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation $12 See On Amazon If you want to instantly perk up and even out your complexion, it doesn’t get much better than this tinted serum foundation from L’Oreal Paris. It has a soft, almost velvety feel and a water-light consistency, so while it does give you some coverage, it feels completely weightless and still allows your natural skin to shine through. Plus, since it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, you can technically skip your hydrating serum in the morning when you use this — so it’s a perfect one-and-done product for when you don’t have a ton of time to get ready. Available shades: 14

5 This Ice Roller That Tightens & Brightens Puffy, Tired Skin Amazon ESARORA Facial Ice Roller $19 See On Amazon This ice roller is such an easy, blissful way to revive tired skin, soothe redness, or depuff your under-eyes when you wake up in the morning. It’ll definitely come in handy after a night out, but thousands of reviewers use this as part of their daily routines; as one wrote, “I love this product so much, for when I’m sick, healthy, hungover, puffy face mornings. It helps with literally everything!” It feels amazing on sore necks and shoulders, too, and can also help alleviate headaches and sinus pressure.

6 This Eyelash Comb That Brushes Through Lumps & Clumps Amazon MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 See On Amazon Hate the look of clumpy mascara? Give your lashes a more natural finish with this genius eyelash comb that gently brushes through clumps with ease. This is one of those weird but genius beauty tools you’ll wonder how you ever lived without once you own it — a sentiment that’s backed up by thousands of rave Amazon reviews. One shopper commented, “Love brushing out my lashes with this after applying mascara. Gets rid of lumpy clumpy lashes and fluffs them to a natural voluminous finish.If you use drugstore mascara that is giving mediocre results, try out this lil device. A huge difference for a small price.”

7 This Radiance-Boosting Primer With A Smooth, Putty-Like Texture Amazon e.l.f, Luminous Putty Primer $8 Since its launch just a few years ago, e.l.f’s Putty Primer has become a firm cult-favorite among consumers and makeup artists alike. Now offered in four different versions (luminous, matte, poreless, and acne-fighting), the putty-like texture creates a smooth, even base for your makeup to grip onto, but it also makes your skin look amazing on its own on days when you want to go foundation-free. Truly, one of the best makeup purchases you can make for less than $10.

8 A Satin Scarf That’ll Upgrade Even The Most Basic Outfits Amazon Corciova Satin Square Hair Scarf $9 See On Amazon One easy way to pull your outfit together and make it look five times more stylish is with a simple silk (or satin) scarf. Even if you’re just in a simple white tee and jeans, tying one around your neck or ponytail will make your look feel so much more intentional (and very Parisian chic). This satin scarf is a fan favorite on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star ratings, and it comes in hundreds of fun colors and prints — from paisley to leopard — to suit any aesthetic. Available prints: 100+

9 A Hair Wax Stick That Smooths Down Baby Hairs & Flyaways Amazon Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick $23 See On Amazon If you love the look of a slicked-back ponytail or bun, you need this best-selling hair stick. Its function is simple: It’s a solid wax stick that smooths down flyaways, unwanted frizz, and baby hairs to make your updo look like it was styled by a pro. Simple, genius, and truly life-changing if you’re someone who wears your hair up often.

10 This Color-Correcting Primer That Neutralizes Any (& All) Unwanted Tones Amazon stila One Step Correct $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re dealing with dull, tired skin or unwanted redness, stila One Step Correct can help. It’s an all-in-one primer that targets all of your color-correcting bases, resulting in healthy, even skin that looks great bare or with makeup on top. The original shade, pictured, is best for fair skin tones, but it also comes in medium and deep versions to target darker complexions.

11 A Non-Greasy Cream To Soften Your Dry, Split Ends Amazon SexyHair Healthy Seal the Deal Split End Mender Lotion $20 See On Amazon If you have split or dry ends, don’t underestimate the difference a sealing cream — like SexyHair’s Healthy Seal the Deal Split End Mender Lotion — can make. You can use this on damp hair before blow drying to protect and nourish your mid-lengths to ends, or apply it on dry hair for an instantly softer, healthier appearance. It doesn’t leave behind any oily or greasy residue, so whether your hair is curly and dry or fine and straight, there’s not really a risk of overdoing it with this stuff.

12 The Self-Tanning Drops That Have Gained A Cult Following On TikTok Amazon Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops $32 See On Amazon If you love how you look with a bit of a tan, you won’t find a much better or easier self-tanner than these Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, which you can use on both your face and body. A cult-favorite on BeautyTok, these drops are infused with ingredients like avocado oil, chia oil, and coconut oil, so they’ll leave your skin moisturized and with a subtle gleam, in addition to a natural-looking tan. They’re so much less fussy than other self-tanners out there, too — just add a few drops to your usual face or body moisturizer and work it into your skin as usual.

13 A Handy Cleaning Pen That Makes Your Fine Jewelry Sparkle Amazon CONNOISSEURS 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik $8 See On Amazon Get your jewelry sparkling clean in an instant with the Diamond Dazzle Stik, a portable, easy-to-use, brush-tipped pen that’s filled with a cleaning solution you can use on all your precious jewels. It’s earned a cult following on Amazon, where it’s earned over 35,000 five-star ratings and gushing reviews, like this one: “It's easy to use, travels great, and leaves your jewelry sparkling. I was so excited about how well it worked, I cleaned everything in my jewelry box, my husband's wedding band, and even my friends' rings, lol! I reordered for myself and gave some as stocking stuffers to my friends. They love it, too!”

14 This Color-Depositing Conditioner That’ll Instantly Refresh Or Revamp Your Shade Amazon Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye $21 See On Amazon Another best-selling product on Amazon, this Keracolor color-depositing conditioner is sold in 21 colors ranging from natural to vibrant, so you can either refresh your existing color or play around with a new color on a semi-permanent basis — and with much less effort and investment than a visit to your salon. Raved one Amazon reviewer, “I absolutely love this line! I've tried other pigmented conditioners and this one surpasses them all! It leaves hair color nice and pigmented and SUPER SOFT!” Available shades: 21

15 A Lip-Softening Oil That Gives Your Pout A Wash Of Juicy Color Amazon Nooni Korean Lip Oil $12 See On Amazon There are a few reasons why Amazon shoppers (and beauty editors) are so obsessed with this Nooni lip oil. First, its blend of nourishing, plant-derived oils — including sunflower seed, argan, jojoba, and olive — leave even the driest, most chapped lips feeling impossibly soft. Then, there’s the fact that it’s not gloopy or sticky, unlike its gloss and balm counterparts. Finally, it makes your pout look juicy and plump while imparting a subtle wash of pinkish-red color that complements every skin tone. Oh yeah: and it costs less than $15 for a tube that’ll last you ages.

16 This 2-In-1 Straightening Brush That Effortlessly Achieves Silky-Smooth Hair Amazon MiroPure 2-in-1 Straightening Brush $40 See On Amazon As the name suggests, this two-in-one straightening brush smooths, detangles, and straightens all at once for silky-smooth hair in a near-instant — how’s that for a hack? It features adjustable heat settings that reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, just like your typical flat iron, and reviewers with all hair types — from long and thin to curly and thick — swear by the results. As one shared, “Naturally curly frizzy hair. Went to bed in a wet bun. Woke up in knots. This thing literally smoothed my hair out in literally a couple mins whole head. GAME CHANGER.”

17 This Cream Blush That Gives Your Cheeks The Most Gorgeous, Natural Flush Amazon Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush $14 See On Amazon One easy way to instantly make yourself look (and feel) a lot better? Give your cheeks a rosy flush with Honest Beauty’s cream blush. The nourishing formula glides on like a dream, while plenty of moisturizing ingredients ensure it blends down to a natural finish, leaving behind a slightly dewy effect. When you’re in a rush and need to get ready in a pinch, dot this onto your lips and eyelid crease, too — the look will feel decidedly monochromatic and oh-so natural. Available shades: 4

18 This Classic Button-Down Shirt That Never Fails To Look Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Button Down Poplin Shirt $18 See On Amazon When in doubt about what to wear, throw on a button-down shirt — it’s the age-old styling trick that never fails to impress. Between the classic, relaxed-yet-polished fit, perfectly rumpled cotton poplin texture, and under-$20 price tag, this one is a particularly smart choice. It also comes in a range of classic colors and prints, like French blue stripes, gingham, and crisp white, which would all look perfectly tied together with a simple pair of jeans and earrings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

19 The Oil-Absorbing, TikTok-Famous Face Roller Made With A Real Volcanic Stone Amazon Revlon Volcanic Face Roller $13 See On Amazon Another genius product that gained fame on TikTok, this oil-absorbing face roller is made with a real volcanic stone that sops up excess oil on your face — without messing with your makeup — and it’ll give you a little facial massage in the process. It’s also easy to clean (just pop out the stone and clean it with soap and water) and comes with an airtight cap, so this reusable tool is a great, waste-free alternative to blotting sheets.

20 This Sheer Pink Polish That Strengthens & Nourishes Your Nails Amazon NAIL-AID 8-in-1 Nude Manicure, French Sheer $5 See On Amazon If you love the look of clean, healthy nails — but appreciate just a hint of color and shine — this is the “polish” for you. It’s actually not really a polish — rather, it’s a nail strengthener — but the sheer pink color coats your nails with a subtle rosy gloss (think: a French manicure minus the white tips). As a bonus, it’s made without the chemicals that are often found in nail polishes and strengtheners, like formaldehyde, DBP, and toluene.

21 An Easy-To-Use Eyelash Curler That Comes With 2 Refill Pads Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag and Refill Pads $6 See On Amazon A simple curl of your lashes goes a long way, even if you forego mascara for the day. And while there are tons of lash curlers on Amazon, this one is particularly well-loved among customers, having earned over 25,000 five-star ratings to date. The ergonomic design and comfortable handles help you achieve a beautiful curl without needing to apply too much pressure (and pulling/tugging your lashes in the process), and the order comes with a satin pouch for storage or travel, along with two refill pads.

22 A Healing & Hydrating Balm That Soothes Post-Breakout Redness Amazon Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm+Red Correct Jumbo Post-Blemish Recovery Cream $30 See On Amazon If you tend to deal with stubborn, lingering redness after breakouts, this Hero Cosmetics balm will be a game-changer for you. Like the brand’s OG Rescue Balm, it’s packed with soothing and healing ingredients, like panthenol and peptides, that’ll target post-breakout flakiness and sensitivity — but the genius addition of green pigments that blend into your skin tone will also help cancel out redness. Use it as part of your post-breakout morning skin care routine, and/or as a primer to create an even, properly hydrated canvas for your makeup.

23 These Clever Clips That Keep Visible Bra Straps Tucked Away Amazon Razor Clips for Bra Straps (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon If you hate visible bra straps, you need these bra clips in your arsenal: They clip your bra straps together in back to create a racerback style, keeping straps tucked away beneath your tank tops and dresses. They come in packs of three in neutral shades (like black, white, beige, and clear) to camouflage with the color of your bra, making them even more undetectable.

24 A Pack Of Pointed-Tip Cotton Swabs That Precisely Clean Up Makeup Mistakes Amazon Diane 100% Cotton Pointed Tips Swabs $3 See On Amazon Here’s a simple yet genius trick to looking better: These pointed-tip cotton swabs, which are precise enough to sharpen winged eyeliner, clean up the edges of your lipstick, perfect manis and pedis, and correct those other small makeup mistakes that can throw off your entire look. This $3 order comes with 200 double-sided cotton swabs (in reusable, recyclable packaging, no less), making this one of those no-brainer purchases you definitely won’t regret.

25 This Hair Gloss That Gives Next-Level Shine Amazon Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss $22 See On Amazon Want shiny hair that could land you a Garnier commercial? Use this best-selling Kenra Platinum Silkening Gloss. Just a pump or two will give you next-level shine, while the various smoothing ingredients inside — including hydrolyzed silk and dimethicone — will also help reduce unwanted frizz and protect against humidity. Bonus points for its amazing scent.

26 These Laser-Cut Panties So You’ll Never Have To Deal With VPL Again Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties (3-Pack) $25 Now that you’ve got a seamless bra, invest in some seamless underwear as well. There’s nothing quite like VPL to ruin an outfit, so make sure you’re never at risk again with these best-selling Calvin Klein panties. The laser-cut design is completely seamless, so even if you’re in leggings, a tight dress, or skinny jeans, they won’t show through. For $25, you’ll get three pairs in the colors of your choice. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Creamy Concealer That Gives Your Under-Eyes A Bright, Healthy Appearance Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer $10 See On Amazon There’s a reason this is the number-one best-selling concealer in America. The ultra-creamy consistency means you won’t have to worry about a dry, cakey finish, and it works particularly well at brightening and evening out your under-eye area. Plus, the soft, antimicrobial, sponge-tip applicator makes it super easy to apply on the go. In addition to over 15 shades to match light, tan, and dark complexions, it also comes in a yellow neutralizing shade (150) to cancel out blue or purple undertones, and a pink shade (160) to brighten up particularly tired under eyes. Available shades: 18

28 The Small But Mighty Brow Pencil That Makes A Big Difference Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz $25 See On Amazon There’s a reason this small-but-mighty tool is so popular. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz is a super-fine brow pencil that allows you to brush on realistic-looking brow hairs with ease, while the spoolie at the other end gives you a perfectly fluffed up finish. That may sound like the description of many brow pencils, but what makes Brow Wiz so special is its super-smooth glide and creamy consistency that never skips, pulls, smudges, or tugs. Pro tip: You can use it to line your lips, too. Available shades: 12

29 A Racerback Bodysuit That Makes Every Outfit Look Put-Together Amazon ReoRia Racerback Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon It’s hard to imagine a closet that wouldn’t benefit from the addition of this racerback bodysuit — it’s perfect for those occasions when you want to look polished, without putting too much time and effort into planning your outfit. It’ll tuck seamlessly into your pants, skirts, and shorts for an instantly put-together appearance, and the thong bottom does away with VPL. It comes in 18 colors to suit any outfit imaginable, from neutrals to brights — but this popular piece tends to sell out fast, so add yours to your cart ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

30 These Popular Pimple Patches That Heal Breakouts ASAP — & They’re Basically Invisible Amazon Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Hands down, pimple patches are one of the most genius beauty inventions from the last decade — and with over 30,000 ratings to date, these Dots for Spots patches are among the most popular on Amazon. The simplest, least-fussy way to target pimples, these ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches work to absorb the “gunk” in whiteheads in a matter of hours. They work best overnight, but since they’re basically undetectable (especially with a bit of concealer blended over the top), you can wear them confidently during the day, too.

31 The Drugstore Blush That Imparts The Most Gorgeous Glow On Every Complexion Amazon Milani Baked Blush $8 See On Amazon This Milani Baked Blush is hailed as one of the best drugstore blushes, period. Available in 12 gorgeous shades with either shimmery or satin finishes, the pigments are “baked” with light-refracting particles that impart a natural yet unmistakeable glow, along with a hint of warmth, that’ll make any complexion look healthy and well-rested. That dynamic finish does the work of a blush, bronzer, and highlighter in one, so you’ll be getting more than your money’s worth out of this under-$10 product. Available shades: 12

32 These Chunky Hoop Earrings That’ll Add A Cool-Girl Spin To Your Outfits Amazon PAVOI Lightweight Hoop Earrings $14 See On Amazon There’s a reason why chunky hoop earrings are a go-to accessory for cool girls everywhere — they instantly make your outfit look intentional and put-together, even if that’s a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. They’re lightweight enough to wear daily, but the gleaming 24-karat gold plating is elevated enough to wear out for special events, too. They come in three gold finishes — rose, yellow, and white — and they’re just small enough that they won’t overwhelm smaller faces, while still making a statement.

33 These Fast-Acting Crest Whitestrips That Encourage A Brighter Smile In 10 Days Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips (20 Strips) $29 See On Amazon Whether you have a special event coming up or you’re after a whiter, brighter smile with minimal time investment (who isn’t?), these supercharged, express Crest Whitestrips are the way to go, since they deliver results in just 10 days, as opposed to the usual 22 (you’ll keep them on for an hour at a time, rather than 30 minutes) — though many reviewers report that their teeth looked whiter after just one or two sessions.

34 These Luxe Gold Under-Eye Masks With Instant Hydrating Effects Amazon Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) $25 See On Amazon According to thousands of Amazon reviewers, these gold under-eye masks aren’t gimmicky — they really do work to perk up your under eyes and infuse them with a hit of moisture. The serum they’re soaked in contains a few skin care powerhouses, like cica, chamomile, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin, which all work their myriad wonders in under 20 minutes. They’re perfect for popping on while you go about your morning routine, or before you prep your skin for makeup.

35 The Double-Sided Fashion Tape That Stylists Swear By For Quick Wardrobe Fixes Amazon Fearless Tape Body & Clothing Tape $11 See On Amazon There’s a reason why double-sided fashion tape is in every stylist’s kit: It’s an instant fix for so many annoying wardrobe problems, whether you need to lay down a gaping button-down shirt, keep low-cut tops in place, or even do a quick hem on pants. With this Fearless fashion tape, the adhesive is super long-lasting and water-resistant, too. “This tape has not just saved but MADE my outfits on special occasions,” one Amazon reviewer wrote, continuing, “I partied my way through a sweaty New York City club for hours with the entire outfit staying absolutely intact, and boy I would probably still be wearing it right now had I not peeled it off that night.”

36 A Multi-Tasking BB Cream That Looks & Feels Amazing On All Skin Types Amazon purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30 $36 See On Amazon With its subtle, glowy tint, light coverage, and dewy-slash-matte finish, this cult-favorite purlisse BB cream is a foolproof way to make anyone look and feel their best, with minimal effort. It also boasts an SPF of 30 and feels hydrating on your skin, so it can work overtime as your morning moisturizer and your daily dose of sunscreen. Available shades: 11

37 This Thickening Spray That Gives You Fuller Roots Amazon BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray $24 See On Amazon Want fuller, thicker hair? With just a few spritzes of BOLDIFY’s Hair Thickening Spray, that’s exactly what you’ll have. The lightweight spray, which doubles as a pre-styler, works in less than a minute to fluff up your hair sans greasy or crunchy residue. Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this product, claiming that it delivers long-lasting volume and beautiful bounciness to hair of all textures.

39 The Priming Moisturizer That Pros Swear By For Makeup Prep Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $27 See On Amazon For decades, makeup artists have sworn by Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré for prepping models’ skin — and it’s an easy-to-implement hack that you can can try out, too. The beauty of this beloved French pharmacy cream lies in its simplicity — it’s really just a great, basic, ultra-nourishing moisturizer that allows makeup to glide on top super smoothly. It also gives your skin a nice, healthy, dewy glow when worn alone. The perfect A.M. moisturizer for all skin types.

40 The Best-Selling Purple Hair Mask That Brightens & Ices Up Blonde Hair Amazon Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask $30 See On Amazon If you have blonde hair or highlights, there’s a good chance you have toning products in your lineup — and according to the 30,000-plus shoppers who left a five-star rating or review, this purple hair mask is worth adding to your routine. The deep violet pigments cancel out dullness and brassiness in blonde tones, leaving you with that icy-bright shade you thought you could only achieve with a professional toning treatment. Made with restorative ingredients, it also works as a deep conditioner — a must for those who frequently dye or bleach their hair.

41 The Best Lash Growth Serum On The Market, According To Thousands Of Happy Shoppers Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $36 See On Amazon According to its impressive following and handful of beauty awards under its belt, few lash serums work quite as well as GrandeLash. Brand studies report that the power-packed combination of vitamins, amino acids, and peptides encourages stronger, thicker lashes in six weeks (with full results in three months) with consistent use — and tens of thousands of Amazon reviewers agree. “I can’t believe that it works!” one person shared, continuing, “I truly believed I was wasting my money buying this stuff… and now 6 weeks later, my lashes are longer and thicker than they’ve ever been in my life.”

42 A Best-Selling Stain Remover In A Convenient, Portable Spray Bottle Amazon Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes $8 See On Amazon This best-selling stain remover is marketed toward parents, but you can use it to dissolve all kinds of stains on your clothes, kid-induced or otherwise. The formula is also biodegradable and free of harsh chemicals, like peroxide and chlorine bleach, and the spray bottle is small enough to fit in your purse to target food and drink stains on the go. At home, you can use it on carpets, upholstered furniture, and sheets, too.

43 The Fan-Favorite Trousers That’ll Make You Look So Polished & Chic amazon Tronjori Palazzo Pants $34 See On Amazon A pair of trendy wide-leg trousers will make you look instantly chic, even if you style them with a simple white tee or black bodysuit. At less than $35 and available in dozens of colors and prints, this best-selling pair from Tronjori is a no-brainer. Plus, even though they’re perfectly on trend, they’re also timeless, so you’ll get years of wear out of these. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X; 6-12

Available colors: 33

44 A Root Touch-Up Powder That Conceals Unwanted Grays Amazon Style Edit Root Touch Up $36 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a temporary fix to conceal unwanted roots until your next salon appointment, try this Style Edit Root Touch-Up powder. Everything you need — including a mirror, the sponge applicator, and the powder itself — is packaged right in the same container, making it super handy for travel and on-the-go use. It isn’t just for dark hair, either: it’s also offered in various blonde and red shades. Available colors: 10

45 The Perfect White T-Shirt (& It’s Just $20) Amazon The Drop Courtney Short-Sleeve Crewneck Jersey T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a well-crafted white T-shirt. Despite costing $20, this one is a must for any wardrobe thanks to its slightly boxy, crewneck silhouette and 100% cotton construction. It was designed so as to have a close fit — so if you prefer a more oversized look, size up. Multiple Amazon reviewers have called it “the perfect white T-shirt” (though it is available in other colors, too). Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

46 A Pair Of Simple Studs To Give Your Look *Just* The Right Amount Of Sparkle Amazon Central Diamond Center CZ Stud Earrings $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re in an evening gown or jeans, a touch of sparkle can go a long way. These cubic zirconia studs look just like real diamonds — despite costing just $25 on Amazon — and will help pull any ensemble together. One Amazon reviewer commented, “These are quality earrings that can be worn with any outfit! Comfortable and can even be worn to sleep in. They have a brilliant sparkle and are well worth the money!” Another person wrote, “I had previously purchased these in gold, and I've gotten so many compliments. People ask if they are real diamonds because they sparkle and are so clear.”

47 This Best-Selling Nail Oil That’ll Bring Your Cuticles Back To Life Amazon Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil $12 See On Amazon When it comes to your overall appearance, it’s important not to neglect your nails. If you’re dealing with weak, brittle nails and/or dry, peeling cuticles, applying a nourishing oil once or twice daily (you can’t really overdo it, so feel free to go ham) will definitely help. This is one of the most popular nail and cuticle oils on Amazon, with over 90,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews. Linked above is the classic ‘Milk and Honey’ version, but it also comes in 11 other scents like ‘Peach and Vanilla’ and ‘Pomegranate and Fig.’

48 A Pair Of Foot Masks That Slough Away Stubborn Calluses & Rough Spots Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Looking and feeling your best is a head-to-toe endeavor — and these wildly popular foot peel masks take care of the latter. Slip on the sock-style masks, keep them on for an hour, and all the rough, dry skin will peel away over the next few days, revealing the softest feet of your life. They’re a quick (and oddly satisfying) fix for stubborn calluses and chronically dry, rough skin on your feet, but they’re also great for regular upkeep. Choose from 11 spa-inspired scents — like lavender, jasmine, and vanilla — and two sizes.

49 These Exfoliating Pads That Promote A Clear, Radiant Complexion Amazon Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads (50 Pads) $25 See On Amazon These glycolic acid resurfacing pads make it so easy to give your skin a brightening boost. Glycolic acid is an AHA that works to promote skin cell turnover, resulting in a clearer and more even-looking complexion with continued use. (It can also help with acne and clogged pores.) These pads are pretty strong, so you’ll only need to use them a couple of times a week to notice results.