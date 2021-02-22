The nail art trend cycle is only speeding up by the minute, making it subsequently even more difficult to find a new design you haven't seen all over Instagram. Chalk it up to the nature of nail polish — unlike a fashion trend, a lacquer design can be wiped away with nail polish remover in about five seconds. However, leave it to celebrities like Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kendall Jenner to deliver up the next big thing: '90s nail art. Again.

Or, more specifically, their celebrity nail technicians, who are part of the push behind the latest nostalgic trend. And it's one to watch if you have had trouble finding a design you like — rather than a specific animal print or colorway, the '90s revival for nails incorporates the coolest trends of the decade, like graffiti art, airbrushed ombré, and dramatically long, square French tips.

Below, five '90s nail art ideas that've won over celebrity fans, and the nail colors you'll need if you want to try them out for yourself.

'90s Animal Print

Freshen up your animal print nails by adding a touch of '90s abstract style, à la Kendall Jenner and nail studio Lisa Kon.

Airbrushed Ombré

If you were around in the '90s, chances are you had a T-shirt with the same neon yellow to green to blue ombré somewhere on it. Megan Thee Stallion's personal styling — chunky rings and snapback — up the vintage feel.

Graffiti Nail Art

Throwback art like graffiti designs and anime illustrations are in; but admittedly, the first one is a bit easier to pull off if you don't have a perfectly steady hand.

Bandana Nail Art

Nail artist Tom Bachik resurfaced this throwback Selena Gomez manicure from 2017, giving you all the excuse you could ever need to paint a bandana on your hand.

'90s French Tips

Celebrity-adored nail artist Mei Kawajiri designed these cool French tips for Miss Sixty, a brand which now features supermodel Bella Hadid as its face. (Though no one would know if you copied the look with press-on tips instead.)