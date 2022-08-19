39 Clever Things On Amazon That Make You Look Better With Almost No Effort

Between manicures and blowdries, trips to the tailor and the dry cleaners, maintaining a polished appearance can often feel like a full-time job. But as any smart shopper knows, there are products out there that can help you feel more put together in a matter of minutes. Case in point? These 40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort involved. They work fast, they don't require any fuss, and they're affordable, too — and the best part is, they're only a click away.

Whether you're looking for a way to prolong the life of your hairstyle, get your clothes interview-ready at a moment's notice, or even remove unwanted blackheads quickly (and even have fun doing it — seriously), the products featured ahead will help you solve all your last-minute fashion and beauty dilemmas. They'll also help get you out the door faster and make your life easier when you're running low on energy — so really, what's not to love?

Scroll on to shop over 40 of the most genius products on Amazon that make getting ready easier — for $50 or less.