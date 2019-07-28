Don’t Forget This Important Product Before Your Next Sun Bathing Sesh

You probably don’t need a reminder to slather your face in sunscreen. (Every. Darn. Day.) You might need a reminder to keep your lips protected from the sun, though, so here it is: Derms say your lips are just as susceptible to sun damage as the rest of your body. If you haven't already, it's time to curate a collection of lip products with SPF — doctor's orders, right?

“There are three major consequences of UV damage on your lips,” Dr. Aanand Geria, a dermatologist with Geria Dermatology in New Jersey, tells The Zoe Report. First and foremost, UV light damages collagen and thins the epidermis, leading to thinner lips and fine lines. “Second, spots called actinic cheilitis can arise and sometimes turn into particularly aggressive squamous cell carcinomas,” he says. Roughly translated: The risk of skin cancer is real. “Skin cancer on the lip can actually be more aggressive than other areas,” Dr. Ronald Moy, a dermatologist and the founder of DNA Renewal, adds in an email to TZR.

“Of more immediate concern is reactivation of the herpes simplex virus which can result in a cold sore breakout,” Dr. Geria says. And of course, there’s the always slightly-less-serious consequence of sunburned lips — basically, chapped lips on steroids. The solve? A lip product that comes with a side of Sun Protection Factor; preferably one you like enoguh to reapply over and over and over again.

Supergoop!

When it comes to SPF-rich balms and glosses, you have two choices: Products made with mineral sunscreens (zinc, titanium dioxide) or products made with chemical sunscreens (most commonly, avobenzone, oxybenzone, ensulizole, and octinoxate). “Both are good for the lips, although mineral may be longer-lasting,” Dr. Moy says.

For those worried about accidentally eating your sunblock — it’s been estimated that the average lipstick-wearer consumes anywhere from four to seven pounds of lipstick over their lifetime — Dr. Moy maintains “there is no scientific evidence that ingesting sunscreen ingredients is harmful.” If you want to stay on the safe side (or if you have sensitive skin), Dr. Geria recommends sticking to mineral-based products. “Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are inert, which means they won’t have any biological effect if ingested,” he says. “With chemical ingredients, there is a theoretical risk of hormone disruption and allergic reaction but this ... has never been reported in the dermatology literature.”

Ahead, meet your new summer skincare staple. These 20 lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip balms with SPF have you covered in every sense of the word.

1 Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner SPF 15 Powered by sun-protecting zinc, softening cocoa butter, and antioxidant avocado oil, Ilia's Tinted Lip Conditioner is a must-have on every level. Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner SPF 15 $28 See On Blue Mercury

2 Revlon Kiss Lip Balm Moisturizing with SPF This chemical SPF clocks in at under $3 — so if it gets lost in the bottom of your beach bag, no biggie. Revlon Kiss Lip Balm Moisturizing with SPF $2.65 See On Target

3 Coola Suncare Mineral Liplux® Organic Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 The shade Coral Reef also happens to be reef-safe, since it relies on zinc and titanium dioxide for SPF 30. (FYI: Chemical options oxybenzone and octinoxate were both recently banned in Hawaii, since they've been shown to damage coral reefs.) Coola Suncare Mineral Liplux® Organic Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 $18 See On Nordstrom

4 Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30 Supergoop!'s wallet-friendly balm protects with chemical sunscreens avobenzone, octinoxate, and octisalate. Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30 $9.50 See On Sephora

5 Mazz Hanna Rose Quartz Infusion Mint Lip Balm SPF 15 Even better than the natural SPF 15? The infusion of rose quartz crystals... and CBD... and lip-cooling mint. Mazz Hanna Rose Quartz Infusion Mint Lip Balm SPF 15 $15 See On Mazz Hanna

6 Colorscience Lip Shine SPF 35 So much shine, so much (mineral) Sun Protection Factor. Colorscience Lip Shine SPF 35 $29 See On Colorscience

7 Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 Go for clear, go for color, go for shimmer — whichever option you choose, Fresh keeps your lips safe from the sun with avobenzone and octinoxate. Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 $24 See On Sephora

8 Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick Natural-looking lip color meets natural SPF (this one from Perricone MD uses titanium dioxide). Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick $30 See On Ulta

9 Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Lip Cream SPF 15 Physicians Formula relies on avobenzone, octinoxate, and ctocrylene to lend SPF 15 coverage — and murumuru butter to lend moisturization and shine. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Lip Cream SPF 15 $8.49 See On Ulta

10 Jao Lip Jao On its site, Jao says this chapstick is "specially formulated for lip balm snobs." The inclusion of zinc means it's approved for clean beauty snobs, too. Jao Lip Jao $10 See On Credo

11 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant SPF 15 Chemical SPF 30 + sheer color = the perfect summer red from Elizabeth Arden. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant SPF 15 $22 See On Macy's

12 Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lipstick Revitalizing Treatment + SPF 30 Sunscreen Besides UV-absorbing octinoxate, octisalate, and octocrylene, Kaplan MD's lipstick includes hyaluronic acid to subtly plump and fill lips. KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Lipstick Revitalizing Treatment + SPF 30 Sunscreen $30 See On Amazon

13 Brush On Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32 This mineral "lip oil" looks like a gloss — but isn't the least bit sticky. Brush On Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32 $25 See On Brush On Block

14 Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm Reef-safe and water-resistant, this $5 buy is ideal for beach days. Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm $5 See On Salt & Stone

15 Neutrogena Lip Gloss Moisture Shine Lip Soothers SPF 20 Neutrogena's juicy summer shade features chemical SPF 20 (and all the shine you could ask for). Neutrogena Lip Gloss Moisture Shine Lip Soothers SPF 20 $5.89 Target

16 DNA Renewal Lip Balm "According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, sunscreens made with DNA repair enzymes are considered 'superior' to conventional ones because of their efficacy in repairing and healing damaged skin," Dr. Moy says. Slick on a layer of DNA Renewal's enzyme-rich lip balm for double the protection. DNA Renewal Lip Balm $10 See On DNA Renewal

17 Nourish by The NOW Lip Salve Studies show carrot seed oil — the star of The NOW's new Lip Salve — naturally protects from UV rays. Layer it over a more traditional SPF lipstick to add moisture. The NOW Lip Salve $18 See On The NOW

18 Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30 Sunburned lips? Slather on Sun Bum's balm, a mix of chemical SPFs (avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octisalate) to prevent future damage, and aloe vera to soothe current damage. Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30 $3.99 See On Ulta

19 Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 This shade (Pop of Peony) makes for a pretty pink lip — but Kiehl's octocrylene- and octinoxate-infused formula is also available in a sheer finish, if that's more your thing. KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30 $22 See On Sephora

20 Moroccanoil Lip Balm SPF 20 For fans of Moroccanoil's cult-favorite hair care products: an argan-oil-and-avobenzone lip balm to take your brand love to the next level. MOROCCANOIL Lip Balm SPF 20 $17 See On Sephora

21 ELEVEN Perfect Form Tinted Lip Balm EleVen By Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15 $19 See On ULTA Beauty Created by Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams, this lip palm is 100% mineral sunscreen and comes in four tinted shades.

22 Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Lip Treatment SPF 30 Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Lip Treatment SPF 30 $65 See On Cle de Peau Beauté This high-performing sunscreen for the lips touts hydration and protection against UV rays.

23 Paula’s Choice Lipscreen SPF 50 Paula's Choice Lipscreen SPF 50 $10 See On Paula's Choice This no-frills SPF is fragrance- and flavor-free, which means it can focus all its attention on protecting your pout.

24 Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Color Balm Colorscience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Color Balm $30 See On Dermstore Harnessing the brand’s patented EnviroScreen™ Technology, this balm delivers 100% mineral protection from everything from UVA/UVB rays and pollution to blue light and infrared radiation.

25 eos Natural SPF 30 Lip Balm eos Natural SPF 30 Lip Balm Stick $3.69 See On Target Yes, this buttery balm provides 100% natural SPF 30. But the real kicker is the fact that it comes in yummy flavors like coconut and strawberry.

26 Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30 Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30 $50 See On Sephora Lip plumper and protector in one? Yes, please.

27 Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 $8 See On Sephora If your lips are dry and chapped and in need of some TLC, pick up this protective balm.