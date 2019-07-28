(Skin)

Don’t Forget This Important Product Before Your Next Sun Bathing Sesh

By Jessica DeFino and Angela Melero
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Salt & Stone

You probably don’t need a reminder to slather your face in sunscreen. (Every. Darn. Day.) You might need a reminder to keep your lips protected from the sun, though, so here it is: Derms say your lips are just as susceptible to sun damage as the rest of your body. If you haven't already, it's time to curate a collection of lip products with SPF — doctor's orders, right?

“There are three major consequences of UV damage on your lips,” Dr. Aanand Geria, a dermatologist with Geria Dermatology in New Jersey, tells The Zoe Report. First and foremost, UV light damages collagen and thins the epidermis, leading to thinner lips and fine lines. “Second, spots called actinic cheilitis can arise and sometimes turn into particularly aggressive squamous cell carcinomas,” he says. Roughly translated: The risk of skin cancer is real. “Skin cancer on the lip can actually be more aggressive than other areas,” Dr. Ronald Moy, a dermatologist and the founder of DNA Renewal, adds in an email to TZR.

“Of more immediate concern is reactivation of the herpes simplex virus which can result in a cold sore breakout,” Dr. Geria says. And of course, there’s the always slightly-less-serious consequence of sunburned lips — basically, chapped lips on steroids. The solve? A lip product that comes with a side of Sun Protection Factor; preferably one you like enoguh to reapply over and over and over again.

Supergoop!

When it comes to SPF-rich balms and glosses, you have two choices: Products made with mineral sunscreens (zinc, titanium dioxide) or products made with chemical sunscreens (most commonly, avobenzone, oxybenzone, ensulizole, and octinoxate). “Both are good for the lips, although mineral may be longer-lasting,” Dr. Moy says.

For those worried about accidentally eating your sunblock — it’s been estimated that the average lipstick-wearer consumes anywhere from four to seven pounds of lipstick over their lifetime — Dr. Moy maintains “there is no scientific evidence that ingesting sunscreen ingredients is harmful.” If you want to stay on the safe side (or if you have sensitive skin), Dr. Geria recommends sticking to mineral-based products. “Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are inert, which means they won’t have any biological effect if ingested,” he says. “With chemical ingredients, there is a theoretical risk of hormone disruption and allergic reaction but this ... has never been reported in the dermatology literature.”

Ahead, meet your new summer skincare staple. These 20 lipsticks, lip glosses, and lip balms with SPF have you covered in every sense of the word.

1

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner SPF 15

Powered by sun-protecting zinc, softening cocoa butter, and antioxidant avocado oil, Ilia's Tinted Lip Conditioner is a must-have on every level.

2

Revlon Kiss Lip Balm Moisturizing with SPF

This chemical SPF clocks in at under $3 — so if it gets lost in the bottom of your beach bag, no biggie.

3

Coola Suncare Mineral Liplux® Organic Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

The shade Coral Reef also happens to be reef-safe, since it relies on zinc and titanium dioxide for SPF 30. (FYI: Chemical options oxybenzone and octinoxate were both recently banned in Hawaii, since they've been shown to damage coral reefs.)

4

Supergoop! Fusion Lip Balm SPF 30

Supergoop!'s wallet-friendly balm protects with chemical sunscreens avobenzone, octinoxate, and octisalate.

5

Mazz Hanna Rose Quartz Infusion Mint Lip Balm SPF 15

Even better than the natural SPF 15? The infusion of rose quartz crystals... and CBD... and lip-cooling mint.

6

Colorscience Lip Shine SPF 35

So much shine, so much (mineral) Sun Protection Factor.

7

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15

Go for clear, go for color, go for shimmer — whichever option you choose, Fresh keeps your lips safe from the sun with avobenzone and octinoxate.

8

Perricone MD No Lipstick Lipstick

Natural-looking lip color meets natural SPF (this one from Perricone MD uses titanium dioxide).

9

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Lip Cream SPF 15

Physicians Formula relies on avobenzone, octinoxate, and ctocrylene to lend SPF 15 coverage — and murumuru butter to lend moisturization and shine.

10

Jao Lip Jao

On its site, Jao says this chapstick is "specially formulated for lip balm snobs." The inclusion of zinc means it's approved for clean beauty snobs, too.

11

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant SPF 15

Chemical SPF 30 + sheer color = the perfect summer red from Elizabeth Arden.

12

Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lipstick Revitalizing Treatment + SPF 30 Sunscreen

Besides UV-absorbing octinoxate, octisalate, and octocrylene, Kaplan MD's lipstick includes hyaluronic acid to subtly plump and fill lips.

13

Brush On Block Protective Lip Oil SPF 32

This mineral "lip oil" looks like a gloss — but isn't the least bit sticky.

14

Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm

Reef-safe and water-resistant, this $5 buy is ideal for beach days.

15

Neutrogena Lip Gloss Moisture Shine Lip Soothers SPF 20

Neutrogena's juicy summer shade features chemical SPF 20 (and all the shine you could ask for).

16

DNA Renewal Lip Balm

"According to the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, sunscreens made with DNA repair enzymes are considered 'superior' to conventional ones because of their efficacy in repairing and healing damaged skin," Dr. Moy says. Slick on a layer of DNA Renewal's enzyme-rich lip balm for double the protection.

17

Nourish by The NOW Lip Salve

Studies show carrot seed oil — the star of The NOW's new Lip Salve — naturally protects from UV rays. Layer it over a more traditional SPF lipstick to add moisture.

18

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

Sunburned lips? Slather on Sun Bum's balm, a mix of chemical SPFs (avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octisalate) to prevent future damage, and aloe vera to soothe current damage.

19

Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30

This shade (Pop of Peony) makes for a pretty pink lip — but Kiehl's octocrylene- and octinoxate-infused formula is also available in a sheer finish, if that's more your thing.

20

Moroccanoil Lip Balm SPF 20

For fans of Moroccanoil's cult-favorite hair care products: an argan-oil-and-avobenzone lip balm to take your brand love to the next level.

21

ELEVEN Perfect Form Tinted Lip Balm

Created by Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams, this lip palm is 100% mineral sunscreen and comes in four tinted shades.

22

Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Lip Treatment SPF 30

This high-performing sunscreen for the lips touts hydration and protection against UV rays.

23

Paula’s Choice Lipscreen SPF 50

This no-frills SPF is fragrance- and flavor-free, which means it can focus all its attention on protecting your pout.

24

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Color Balm

Harnessing the brand’s patented EnviroScreen™ Technology, this balm delivers 100% mineral protection from everything from UVA/UVB rays and pollution to blue light and infrared radiation.

25

eos Natural SPF 30 Lip Balm

Yes, this buttery balm provides 100% natural SPF 30. But the real kicker is the fact that it comes in yummy flavors like coconut and strawberry.

26

Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30

27

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

If your lips are dry and chapped and in need of some TLC, pick up this protective balm.

28

AKT Therapy Lip Balm & Face Stick

This multi-use balm moisturizes your face and mouth as well as protects it from the elements and UV rays.