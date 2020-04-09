(Shopping)
11 Mother's Day Beauty Gifts She'll Love — & You Can Order Online
Mother’s Day feels extra special this year, since 2020 obviously presented a couple of challenges when it came to spending quality time with the mother in your life (just a few!). But now that it’s much safer to be around your friends and family, it’s even more of a reason to celebrate the women in your life, preferably with a few thoughtful beauty gifts. And considering that it’s only a week away, it's definitely time to begin shopping for Mother's Day beauty gifts — even better if they’re all online so you can guarantee they’ll reach her by next Sunday.
Whether it’s finding the perfect bottle of perfume to add to her collection, a set of luxurious moisturizers to help her glow, or a sculptural hair pin, you’re sure to find the mom in your life a gift that she’ll love. Keep scrolling for 11 beauty products and accessories that are guaranteed to make her smile this Mother’s Day.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This lush scent fills up your space effortlessly, and while provide your mom with a tranquil space to relax at the end of a long day. The sleek bottle will fit with her decor seamlessly, and the aromatic white time and crisp basil is must for any fragrance-lover.
What better fragrance to get on Mother’s Day than one that was made by a mom a her son? Founders Baptiste Bouygues and Marie-Lise Jonak come from a long line of perfumers, and set out to create this stunning collection of natural fragrances. While all of the bottles and scents are absolutely stunning, the wildly popular Oramie — which has hints of lemon, bergamot, and sandalwood — is divine. Consider it the perfect perfume addition for that special woman in your life.
It doesn’t get more classic than red lips and a dark, fluttery lash. Help the mom in your life achieve that enviable Parisian look with a set of the cult-favorite Dior mascara and the brand’s infamous Rouge Dior 999 lipstick. If she’s a makeup fan, these are two must-have products she’ll definitely want in her collection.
Women of a certain age (read: older and fabulous) deserve products that are specifically catered to their hair and skin needs. This product trio includes an indulgent body lotion, neck cream, and face moisturizer to keep the mom in your life hydrated and glowy every single day. The formulas are free of hormones like estrogen and phytoestrogen (which can cause problems in menopausal women) as well as other skin care nasties like formaldehyde and mineral oils.
This article was originally published on