At this stage and season of my life (I just entered my 40s), sleep is one of the most — if not the most — important components of my wellness routine. I see a lack of sleep as the root of all evils in my life: increased anxiety (which I’ve experienced since childhood), brain fog, burnout, moodiness, digestive dysfunction, and skin issues. All wrong roads lead back to sleep, or getting less than eight hours a night, to be more specific. For this reason, I’ve been on a years-long crusade to improve my sleep patterns, which are often inconsistent at best. I work East Coast hours, so my mornings start around 5:30 a.m., leading my body to crash around 4 p.m. or so and leaving me in desperate need of a power nap, about 20 to 30 minutes, to keep moving through the day.

Because I’m prone to anxiety, falling and staying asleep have been longtime challenges — and I’ve tried every solution under the sun to calm my wired brain. I’ve taken melatonin, which is effective in helping me fall asleep but leaves me groggy and sluggish in the morning, as well as the viral "Sleepy Girl Mocktail," which was all the rage on TikTok a couple of years ago. I found the latter — a relaxing concoction of tart cherry juice, magnesium powder, and sparkling water — to be a worthwhile sleep supplement, but I didn’t love that it required multiple ingredients and steps every night. I needed a one-step wonder that would help relax my brain and body, encourage a solid night’s sleep, and allow me to feel rested and energetic in the morning. Enter Timebeam’s Reset Mode Healthy Pixies.

For those familiar with Timebeam, you’re likely aware of the brand’s skin care products, rooted in integrative medicine and its founding mission of promoting skin longevity. That said, over the past year, the label has introduced wellness supplements into the mix to beautify the skin from the inside out. Part of its new roster includes the Reset Mode Healthy Pixies, which are essentially a Sleepy Girl Mocktail in a convenient, melatonin-free powdered formula rich in sleep-friendly ingredients like magnesium, adaptogens, L-theanine, and resveratrol. All you need to do is consume the supplement straight from the pouch or mix it with a glass of water or tea about 30 minutes before bedtime. The formula is meant to work fast to help you naturally relax, fall asleep, stay asleep, and replenish the skin and body while you snooze. This all sounds ideal... but does it actually work?

This is what I asked myself as well. To put the buzzy sleep supplement to the test and get an accurate gauge of its efficacy, I decided to measure my sleep quality with my Oura Ring.

Week 1

As part of my personal sleep trial, I measured my sleep quality for a week without Timebeam’s Reset Mode powder. This particular timeframe also happened to be a busy one for me. My work schedule was particularly hectic, packed with afternoon events and leaving me with little time to exercise, save for the occasional 30-minute "mental health" walk I’d take here and there to move my body and reset my brain midday. I typically don’t drink alcohol during the week and will indulge in a couple of glasses of wine or a cocktail on the weekends in social settings. And while I am a big coffee lover, I don’t consume it after 3 or 4 p.m., as it can trigger my anxiety and overactive brain in the evenings.

My sleep quantity during this first week was sporadic — there was only one day in which I achieved an "Optimal" rating and got more than eight hours of sleep. The other six days wavered between "Fair" and "Good" Oura ratings. For context, Oura’s Sleep Scores measure everything from total sleep and sleep efficiency to restfulness and REM sleep. In addition to my total sleep amount, the major variables I paid close attention to during this trial were my latency (the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep) and deep sleep, which is the most restorative and rejuvenating sleep stage.

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My sleep time that week ranged between six and eight hours per night. Throughout the week, I noticed that, on my own, it took me an average of about 30 minutes to fall asleep, and my deep sleep never exceeded about 40 minutes a night. According to Oura, adults spend an average of 15% to 20% of their total sleep time in deep sleep. This is the stage in which your muscles grow and repair, your immune system is refreshed, and your brain flushes out toxins. Exercise can often promote or increase deep sleep, so my lack of movement likely didn’t help my levels, which sat below 10% for most of that initial testing week.

Weeks 2 & 3

For the second part of my sleep experiment, I incorporated Timebeam’s Reset Mode powder every night for two weeks, keeping track of the same variables from the previous week. While you can take the powder straight on the tongue — it dissolves quickly — I preferred mixing it with warm water before bed each night.

Like the timeframe prior, I had quite a packed work schedule, which included four to five days of domestic travel to NYC (I’m based in LA). While I was home, I tried to incorporate more movement and exercise at least every other day or so. Hot yoga is my workout of choice, and I was able to fit in a couple of classes each week during the second leg of my trial. I also upped my walks to about 45 minutes to an hour and was able to fit in about three of those a week.

My first week's sleep results were, again, a bit inconsistent, largely due to the travel component. For the first half, the West Coast-to-East Coast time difference (and back again) threw off my circadian rhythm. I think incorporating Reset Mode into my nightly routine was helpful in that it helped me fall asleep a bit quicker, typically within 20 to 25 minutes of getting into bed. However, staying asleep was not as successful during those first four or five days. I found myself wide awake in the middle of most nights, and it would take about 30 minutes or so to get back to sleep, leading to grogginess in the morning. My deep sleep levels were also low, staying below the 10% mark. During this time, I was totaling about six to seven hours of sleep a night.

Toward the end of the second week, and leading into the third and final week of my trial, I saw things slowly start to improve. Once I was home from my bicoastal jaunt, my body started to regulate, and I was intentional about incorporating the aforementioned movement into my routine. I tried to limit my afternoon naps, since they can impact latency and deep sleep, and only took them when I felt my body really needed it. I also made a concerted effort to be in bed by 9:30 p.m. every night.

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero INFO 1/2

By the start of the final week of my trial, I was seeing my variables slowly improve. My average sleep ratings were positive, never falling below the "Good" range. (I hit the high "Optimal" levels three out of the seven nights that week.) I was falling asleep more quickly, taking about 15 to 20 minutes, according to my Oura Ring. I also saw my time in deep sleep extend to about an hour to an hour and a half, exceeding the 10% mark on most nights.

To be clear, the improvement wasn’t entirely linear. Anxiety is a real condition that is hard to regulate and cure completely, so there were definitely a few nights when I found myself waking with intrusive thoughts or a mental to-do list kicking into high gear.

Takeaways

While my three-week trial with Timebeam’s Reset Mode was not a perfect one, I consider it a success. Overall, I feel the sleep powder has been helpful in improving my sleep quality and helping my brain rest at night. I believe that, for optimal results, regular movement and other mental health practices (like meditation and taking tech breaks at night, which I did not do throughout this trial) would likely encourage faster and more noticeable results.

As I continue using the supplement, I’m working to incorporate these habits into my daily routine. Is it always perfect and consistent? No. But what I’ve learned from this three-week testing period is that progress is a process that takes time, and sometimes it’s the small tweaks that eventually lead to a larger impact.